NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Monday, January 27 (game #596)

Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #596) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

OLIVE

TYPEWRITER

EXTRA

SAMPLE

BARK

BITE

AXE

SCALES

TWINS

OIL

SHELL

VIRGIN

TASTE

HEDGE MAZE

SKIN

MOUTHFUL

NYT Connections today (game #596) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Snack-size

Snack-size GREEN: Outer layer

Outer layer BLUE: Cook with this

Cook with this PURPLE: “Here’s Johnny!”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #596) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SMALL AMOUNT OF FOOD TO TRY

GREEN: PROTECTIVE COVERINGS IN NATURE

BLUE: "EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL"

PURPLE: SEEN IN "THE SHINING"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #596) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #596, are…

YELLOW: SMALL AMOUNT OF FOOD TO TRY BITE, MOUTHFUL, SAMPLE, TASTE

BITE, MOUTHFUL, SAMPLE, TASTE GREEN: PROTECTIVE COVERINGS IN NATURE BARK, SCALES, SHELL, SKIN

BARK, SCALES, SHELL, SKIN BLUE: "EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL" EXTRA, OIL, OLIVE, VIRGIN

EXTRA, OIL, OLIVE, VIRGIN PURPLE: SEEN IN "THE SHINING" AXE, HEDGE MAZE, TWINS, TYPEWRITER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

My suspicion that Connections will always be playing mind tricks is such that when I saw the words EXTRA, VIRGIN, OLIVE, and OIL on the grid, I thought, “yes, very clever Connections, I’m not falling for your trap.”

But I did fall for it, refusing to play the obvious when that was the connection after all! Well, until the point when there was no alternative.

As for SEEN IN "THE SHINING" – that’s fun and could be the start of a new party game naming classic films in four words. Although some you could get in two – for instance SHOWER and BLOOD or SHARK and BOAT.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 26 January, game #595)

YELLOW: WAYS TO GET FOOD FARM, FISH, GATHER, HUNT

FARM, FISH, GATHER, HUNT GREEN: KEEP APART CLOISTER, SECLUDE, SEPARATE, SILO

CLOISTER, SECLUDE, SEPARATE, SILO BLUE: PARTS OF A BIG RIG AXLES, HITCH, TRACTOR, TRAILER

AXLES, HITCH, TRACTOR, TRAILER PURPLE: DANCE EVENTS PLUS A LETTER BALLY, DISCOG, PROMO, RAVEN