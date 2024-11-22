NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, November 22 (game #264)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #264) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… This is the place!

NYT Strands today (game #264) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

VINE

TRIM

TIME

MICE

BONE

PHONE

NYT Strands today (game #264) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Just look at a map

NYT Strands today (game #264) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #264) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #264, are…

BEND

MOBILE

BUFFALO

RIVERSIDE

PHOENIX

BOULDER

SPANGRAM: CITYNAME

My rating: Stupid

Stupid My score: 2 hints

There are approximately 10,000 cities in the world. There are at least a few hundred in the US alone, depending on how you define a city. And the task the NYT gave us today for Strands? Name six of them. That's all. No theme or connection between them. Nothing clever, like they're all names that are also animals (like BUFFALO and to an extent PHOENIX) or names that are also TV shows (RIVERSIDE) or names that are geological features (BOULDER) or whatever. Just six CITYNAMEs, all of them in the US.

I suppose the only thing that does link them is that they are all something other than just proper nouns; by that measure New York or Miami or Chicago would not work. But all the same, it's stretching things a bit to call CITYNAME a unifying theme.

That lack of a real concept behind it made it difficult to solve. I got BEND and then MOBILE first, and neither particularly screamed 'You need to list US city names' to me, even when taking into account the theme clue of 'This is the place!'. Yes, I know that both are cities, and it even occured to me as a possible connection, but I dismissed it as silly. Little did I know…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

