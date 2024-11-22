NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, November 22 (game #530)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #530) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FANTASY

TEAMS

LOVE

ATTENTION

LENS

EXPOSURE

POSITION

MEET

ZOOM

SHUTTER

PRESS

ANGLE

TREASURE

COVERAGE

PERSPECTIVE

SLACK

NYT Connections today (game #530) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Celebrities want this

Celebrities want this Green: How you look at things

How you look at things Blue: Is my camera on?

Is my camera on? Purple: Blank [body surrounded by water]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #530) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PUBLICITY

GREEN: POINT OF VIEW

BLUE: WORK COMMUNICATION PLATFORMS

PURPLE: “___ ISLAND”

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #530) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #530, are…

YELLOW: PUBLICITY ATTENTION, COVERAGE, EXPOSURE, PRESS

ATTENTION, COVERAGE, EXPOSURE, PRESS GREEN: POINT OF VIEW ANGLE, LENS, PERSPECTIVE, POSITION

ANGLE, LENS, PERSPECTIVE, POSITION BLUE: WORK COMMUNICATION PLATFORMS MEET, SLACK, TEAMS, ZOOM

MEET, SLACK, TEAMS, ZOOM PURPLE: “___ ISLAND” FANTASY, LOVE, SHUTTER, TREASURE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I came so close to scoring a reverse rainbow today, where you solve the puzzles from hard to easy, but sadly got blue before purple. However, the fact that I was so near reflects that even the supposedly tough groups today were rather simple.

That said, blue may not be such a cinch if you haven't been an office worker of some kind in the past few years. To those of us who have, MEET, SLACK, TEAMS and ZOOM are as familiar as our own names – hence why I solved it so quickly.

Purple was a piece of cake too. This was a 'blank' type, as they so often are, and the missing word on this occasion was ISLAND. With TREASURE, FANTASY, LOVE and SHUTTER as the solutions, there was nothing particularly difficult about it, certainly compared to yesterday's effort (which I failed). SHUTTER is probably the least obvious of them, but is my favorite of the quartet; it's a 2010 Martin Scorsese film.

Anyway, with the two supposedly tough ones done, it was even easier to complete green (POINT OF VIEW) and yellow (PUBLICITY) and get my streak going again.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 21 November, game #529)

YELLOW: KINDS OF SHIRTS FLANNEL, OXFORD, POLO, TEE

FLANNEL, OXFORD, POLO, TEE GREEN: SPHERES IN MILK TEA BOBA, BUBBLE, PEARL, TAPIOCA

BOBA, BUBBLE, PEARL, TAPIOCA BLUE: MARINE INVERTEBRATES, FAMILIARLY CORAL, JELLY, SPONGE, STAR

CORAL, JELLY, SPONGE, STAR PURPLE: STARTS OF PASTA NAMES FETT, PENN, TORTE, ZIT