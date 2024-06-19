NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, June 20 (game #109)

Today's Strands is a fun one, and is also on the easier side of things. But as always, how difficult you find it will depend on your knowledge of the subject in question, so read on if you need some hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #109) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… They're good for a laugh

NYT Strands today (game #109) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

FIRE

WISER

COMMIT

PITTED

SHIRT

SMOTE

NYT Strands today (game #109) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Not sketchy

NYT Strands today (game #109) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 3rd row • Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #109) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #109, are…

COMMUNITY

VEEP

SCRUBS

CHEERS

FRIENDS

BEWITCHED

SPANGRAM: SITCOMS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Is this the easiest Strands puzzle of the week? I think so. Or at least it's the one that I solved with the least drama and in the shortest time. The task was helped by the fact that the spangram, SITCOMS, sat right in the middle of the board reading left to right and high up, with only one minor wiggle in its path.

With that in place the task was clear, and I immediately spotted COMMUNITY (watched a few episodes, didn't particularly like it), VEEP (amazing, one of my favorites), CHEERS (an all-time great that gives me a warm, fuzzy feeling if I watch a re-run), SCRUBS (never watched it, always thought I should), FRIENDS (meh) and BEWITCHED (before my time). All in all, a nice, fun Strands puzzle.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 19 June, game #108)

MOUSE

PRINTER

KEYBOARD

MONITOR

WEBCAM

SPEAKERS

SPANGRAM: DESKTOP