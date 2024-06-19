NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, June 20 (game #375)

Does that fact that I failed today's Connections imply it's more difficult? Or is it simply that I am having a very bad week? You'll have to decide for yourself, once you've played.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #375) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FLY

NAIL

SINK

SINKER

WASHER

DRYER

BUG

SCREW

MIRROR

BOLT

LINE

CHAIR

HOOK

STRIKE

NUT

ROD

NYT Connections today (game #375) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: DIY essentials

DIY essentials Green: Got your tackle?

Got your tackle? Blue: Short back and sides

Short back and sides Purple: Sheet or fork__

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #375) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BITS OF HARDWARE

GREEN: FISHING GEAR

BLUE: HAIR SALON FIXTURES

PURPLE: LIGHTNING ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #375) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #375, are…

YELLOW: BITS OF HARDWARE NAIL, NUT, SCREW, WASHER

NAIL, NUT, SCREW, WASHER GREEN: FISHING GEAR FLY, HOOK, LINE, SINKER

FLY, HOOK, LINE, SINKER BLUE: HAIR SALON FIXTURES CHAIR, DRYER, MIRROR, SINK

CHAIR, DRYER, MIRROR, SINK PURPLE: LIGHTNING ___ BOLT, BUG, ROD, STRIKE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Fail

Either Connections has been a lot tougher this week or I have completely lost my mojo. Maybe both. For the third day in four I failed to solve the game, and this was my worst performance yet, in that I failed to come up with a single answer.

I'm going to blame the NYT's subterfuge for some of it; that first yellow group could easily have included ROD, BOLT and maybe HOOK as part of it. The 'bits of hardware' answer is annoyingly vague: a BOLT is a piece of hardware in the same way as a SCREW is. Similarly, a ROD is obviously a piece of fishing gear, so could/should have gone in green. Yes, I know that part of the challenge is in working out which words go where, but the choices here seem arbitrary. Equally, I could just be grouchy because I didn't solve it. Hopefully you did.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

