NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, April 19 (game #47)

The working week ends here, for some people at least – but you're not allowed to down tools and start relaxing until you've solved today's Strands puzzle. OK, that's not an official requirement – no, I don't have the power to compel people to play – but it'll get your brain working ahead of that last day of work.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #47) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Get to work!
NYT Strands today (game #47) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• SUIT
• TRACE
• FATE
• WATER
• SWORE
• SORT
NYT Strands today (game #47) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Entertainment on the go
NYT Strands today (game #47) - hint #4 - spangram position
Where does today's spangram start and end?
• Start: bottom, 3rd column
• End: top, 5th column
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #47) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #47, are…
- MUSIC
- NEWS
- WEATHER
- SPORTS
- TRAFFIC
- COMEDY
- TALK
- SPANGRAM: DRIVETIME
- My rating: Hard
- My score: Perfect
I've marked this one as hard, because I really, really struggled to find a couple of answers, including the spangram. The theme hint – Go to work! – is fairly obtuse, and the first couple of answers I turned up (MUSIC, NEWS) didn't take me much further.
I could see it was something to do with the media, but nothing more. It was only when I uncovered WEATHER and SPORTS that I started getting a clearer idea. But there my game stalled.
I returned to it after a break and with fresh eyes spotted DRIVETIME, reading 'backwards' from the bottom up. Even with that in place it still took me a while to spot COMEDY, which I would never have considered to be a part of the drivetime menu. Still, I got there in the end.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday 18 April, game #46)
- THREAD
- NEEDLE
- STITCH
- THIMBLE
- SEAM
- CLOTH
- PATCH
- SPANGRAM: TAILORING
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
