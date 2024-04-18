NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, April 19 (game #47)

The working week ends here, for some people at least – but you're not allowed to down tools and start relaxing until you've solved today's Strands puzzle. OK, that's not an official requirement – no, I don't have the power to compel people to play – but it'll get your brain working ahead of that last day of work.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #47) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Get to work!

NYT Strands today (game #47) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • SUIT • TRACE • FATE • WATER • SWORE • SORT

NYT Strands today (game #47) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Entertainment on the go

NYT Strands today (game #47) - hint #4 - spangram position

Where does today's spangram start and end? • Start: bottom, 3rd column • End: top, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #47) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #47, are…

MUSIC

NEWS

WEATHER

SPORTS

TRAFFIC

COMEDY

TALK

SPANGRAM: DRIVETIME

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

I've marked this one as hard, because I really, really struggled to find a couple of answers, including the spangram. The theme hint – Go to work! – is fairly obtuse, and the first couple of answers I turned up (MUSIC, NEWS) didn't take me much further.

I could see it was something to do with the media, but nothing more. It was only when I uncovered WEATHER and SPORTS that I started getting a clearer idea. But there my game stalled.

I returned to it after a break and with fresh eyes spotted DRIVETIME, reading 'backwards' from the bottom up. Even with that in place it still took me a while to spot COMEDY, which I would never have considered to be a part of the drivetime menu. Still, I got there in the end.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday 18 April, game #46)

THREAD

NEEDLE

STITCH

THIMBLE

SEAM

CLOTH

PATCH

SPANGRAM: TAILORING