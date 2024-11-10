NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, November 10 (game #252)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #252) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Nice fit

NYT Strands today (game #252) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TILL

HILL

BILL

DUST

THERE

WELL

NYT Strands today (game #252) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Fits the bill

NYT Strands today (game #252) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #252) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #252, are…

JUMP

CIVIL

STRONG

BUSINESS

BIRTHDAY

LEISURE

SPANGRAM: WELLSUITED

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

I find myself disagreeing with the NYT's choice of theme hint fairly often. This is possibly unfair, because as I know from experience it can be a very tricky thing to think of a clue that is helpful without giving the game away. But even bearing that in mind, the choice of 'Nice fit' here seems slightly misleading. After all, 'nice fit' works perfectly well for the spangram, WELLSUITED, and for some of today's answers – for instance LEISURE and JUMP. But it doesn't work for CIVIL or BIRTHDAY at all; these are types of suit, yes, but they aren't a 'nice fit' in any way. STRONG can be – if something is your strong suit, it is a good fit for you. But CIVIL in particular… no, it needed a different clue here.

That set me on the wrong path here, and I needed two hints to establish that yes, all of the answers were types of suit. Once I knew that it was pretty easy to find the others. And maybe that's why it's best that the hint did throw me off the scent – because without that I'd have probably had yet another perfect game, and that gets boring after a while…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

