NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, November 10 (game #518)

Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #518) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

RAVEN

GOLFER

PILOT

PENDULUM

DRUM

USHER

SALOON DOORS

CASK

COWBOY

CYLINDER

STEER

JET

TANK

RAM

SWING

SHEPHERD

NYT Connections today (game #518) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Could hold beer, oil etc

Green: Show the way

Blue: Bear is another

Purple: They make a side-to-side motion

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #518) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BARREL-SHAPED CONTAINER

GREEN: GUIDE

BLUE: N.F.L. TEAM MEMBER

PURPLE: THINGS THAT SWING

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #518) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #518, are…

YELLOW: BARREL-SHAPED CONTAINER CASK, CYLINDER, DRUM, TANK

CASK, CYLINDER, DRUM, TANK GREEN: GUIDE PILOT, SHEPHERD, STEER, USHER

PILOT, SHEPHERD, STEER, USHER BLUE: N.F.L. TEAM MEMBER COWBOY, JET, RAM, RAVEN

COWBOY, JET, RAM, RAVEN PURPLE: THINGS THAT SWING GOLFER, PENDULUM, SALOON DOORS, SWING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I can't help thinking it's a bit of a cop out for the NYT to include the word SWING in a group where the answer is, um, SWING. I mean come on! This was the purple group, too, so supposedly the hardest of the four.

Admittedly, the others were easier still. Blue – the second toughest – was N.F.L. TEAM MEMBER, and even a UK soccer/cricket fan such as myself could spot that COWBOY, JET, RAM and RAVEN were the answers. Green, meanwhile, was simply four things that were all BARREL-SHAPED CONTAINERs: CASK, CYLINDER, DRUM and TANK. My finger hovered over the submit button with that one, because I thought it couldn't possibly be as easy as that. But it was, and for once I completed this game with no trauma.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 9 November, game #517)

YELLOW: CONTORTED BENT, GNARLY, TWISTED, WARPED

BENT, GNARLY, TWISTED, WARPED GREEN: SMALLEST AMOUNT LICK, OUNCE, SHRED, TRACE

LICK, OUNCE, SHRED, TRACE BLUE: ALGEBRA TERMS EXPONENT, POWER, RADICAL, ROOT

EXPONENT, POWER, RADICAL, ROOT PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE “ROOM” TO MEAN LAVATORY BATH, POWDER, REST, THRONE