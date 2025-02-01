NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, February 1 (game #335)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #335) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Hunt and peck

NYT Strands today (game #335) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PROP

NATURE

ROLE

TOLD

COLD

POST

NYT Strands today (game #335) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Birds of prey

NYT Strands today (game #335) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 2nd row Last side: right, 8th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #335) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #335, are…

KESTREL

EAGLE

HAWK

CONDOR

FALCON

OSPREY

VULTURE

SPANGRAM: RAPTORS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

You know an animal is fierce and not to be messed with when a sports team is named after it and in the bird world that means the RAPTORS that make up today’s puzzle.

There are hundreds of teams around the world nicknamed EAGLEs, FALCONs and HAWKs, just as there are Bears, Lions and Tigers – and not so many prepared to be called “the cats” or “house flies”.

It’s all very macho. But perhaps I’m only saying this because the football/soccer team I support – Brighton & Hove Albion – are nicknamed the Seagulls, a type of bird that’s not so much known for sweeping majestically from the sky to hunt its prey as it is for stealing fries and pooping on shoulders.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 31 January, game #334)

MAMA

DADA

KITTY

MINE

BOTTLE

YUCKY

BYE BYE

MORE

SPANGRAM: FIRST WORDS