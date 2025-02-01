NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Saturday, February 1 (game #601)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #601) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MATCH

SHADE

CHALLENGE

CLUE

CONTEST

SUSPECT

CHORD

TONE

DEAL

HUE

DETECTIVE

QUESTION

POSE

ALIBI

DISPUTE

TINGE

NYT Connections today (game #601) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Colorful words

Colorful words GREEN: Whodunnit?

Whodunnit? BLUE: “.. and another thing”

“.. and another thing” PURPLE: Begin with two words that rhyme with biker

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #601) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TINT

GREEN: COMPONENTS OF A MYSTERY

BLUE: TAKE ISSUE WITH

PURPLE: STRIKE A __

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #601) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #601, are…

YELLOW: TINT HUE, SHADE, TINGE, TONE

HUE, SHADE, TINGE, TONE GREEN: COMPONENTS OF A MYSTERY ALIBI, CLUE, DETECTIVE, SUSPECT

ALIBI, CLUE, DETECTIVE, SUSPECT BLUE: TAKE ISSUE WITH CHALLENGE, CONTEST, DISPUTE, QUESTION

CHALLENGE, CONTEST, DISPUTE, QUESTION PURPLE: STRIKE A __ CHORD, DEAL, MATCH, POSE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

There were a couple of words today that crossed over and I struggled to narrow down TAKE ISSUE WITH, wasting two mistakes as I was including SUSPECT and POSE. Getting “One away” once is OK, but twice is annoying.

All this meant that I completed today’s Connections with a feeling that I’d been defeated – especially as I failed to spot the very gettable STRIKE A __ group.

That dust will have to stay on my shoulders until tomorrow.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 31 January, game #600)

YELLOW: STORAGE CONTAINERS CASE, CHEST, CRATE, TRUNK

CASE, CHEST, CRATE, TRUNK GREEN: SCHNOZZ BEAK, HONKER, SNOOT, SNOUT

BEAK, HONKER, SNOOT, SNOUT BLUE: ONES WITH DISCERNING TASTES CONNOISSEUR, CRITIC, EXPERT, SNOB

CONNOISSEUR, CRITIC, EXPERT, SNOB PURPLE: STARTS OF SWIMMING STROKES BACK, BREAST, BUTTER, FREE