The best Black Friday HP laptop deals – save up to 48% on budget-friendly laptops

It's Black Friday Eve, and we're hard at work digging through retailers' deals to bring you the ones we think might be worth your time (and money) - like these great discounts on HP laptops.

We have an assortment of deals here, ideal for whether you're looking to shell out a little bit or are after something within a specific budget. We have suggestions for both conventional laptops and 2-in-1s - in case you're looking for a PC you can also use as a tablet. They do vary a fair amount, not just in price but also in their specifications, so make sure you take a closer look before making a decision.

Today's best HP laptop deals in the US

HP Envy 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop : was $1,349.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy Display - 16-inch

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 2TB This laptop is a pretty powerful little number for the price, as along with its impressive specs, you also get a 2K resolution touchscreen display. It also has a battery life of up to 13.25 hours. You can look forward to a bunch of connectivity features, including many ports, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 6E capability. It's not the most portable device, but you can use it for a huge range of work and entertainment.

HP Pavilion x360 Laptop: was $629.99 now $329.99 at Amazon Display - 14-inch

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB This is a pretty good laptop that doesn't cost a fortune. We would recommend this as a general-purpose PC for everyday tasks and work. You could also use it for streaming media thanks to its Full HD touchscreen that's equipped with Intel UHD graphics and 1920 x 1080 resolution. It also has dual speakers, an HP Wide Vision HD camera, and hinges allowing the display to rotate 360 degrees.

HP 15.6-inch Laptop: was $729.99 now $545 at Amazon Display - 15.6-inch

Processor - Intel Core i5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This laptop has respectable specs that'll allow you to do everyday tasks and work with ease, and even do some gaming. You can do all of this on its wide screen, equipped with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It's also thin and portable, so you can easily take it with you., and it has a battery life of seven hours on average.

HP 14-inch Laptop: was $319.87 now $249.99 at Amazon Display - 14-inch

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB One of the cheapest HP laptops we would recommend that still has all you would need to get everyday tasks and a lot of work done. Its display is equipped with Intel UHD Graphics, and it has an HP True Vision HD camera. Take note that this laptop comes with Windows 11 in S mode, which means you'll only be able to download apps form the Microsoft Store.

Today's best HP laptop deals in the UK

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop: was £599 now £399 at Currys Display - 14-inch

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB With this laptop, you don't have to choose between a laptop and a tablet necessarily - this PC does it all. It's capable of adapting to your needs with its Laptop, Tent, and Tablet modes. Thanks to its solid specs, it handles everyday tasks with ease. Its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen will work for work, streaming media, and everyday tasks. Weighing 1.51 kg, it's lightweight and offers up to 9.5 hours of battery life, as well as having lots of connectivity features.

HP 15s Laptop: was £399 now £229 at Currys Display - 15.6-inch

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This laptop is a decent option if you don't want to spend a lot and want a PC for everyday tasks. It has a Full HD screen and its battery life lasts up to 7.5 hours. It does come with Windows 11 S mode, which means it'll only allow apps from the Microsoft Store. You can turn this off to use it normally or consider it for a child or relative that's less tech-oriented.

HP Pavilion 16-inch Laptop: was £799.99 now £599.99 at Amazon Display - 16-inch

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 5-125U

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The star feature of this laptop its enhanced LCD display, equipped with Intel Arc Graphics. This makes it not just good for everyday tasks and entertainment - you can also use it for editing projects. It has a Full HD camera, accompanied by a manual shutter and facial recognition (should you wish to use it). Thanks to its Intel Core Ultra processor, you can also do some gaming and use it on the go with its 11-hour battery life.

HP 14-inch Laptop: was £549.99 now £329.99 at Amazon Display - 14-inch

Processor - Intel Core i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This is a great option if you want a laptop for everyday use and tasks, including entertainment; something that covers all your bases but doesn't cost a fortune. Along with its specs, it also has Intel Iris Xe Graphics and dual speakers. Its battery will last you up to eight hours so you can take it with you. If you need to charge it, you can charge it to 50% in 45 minutes thanks to HP Fast Charge.

