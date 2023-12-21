Save $450 on the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 and game the holiday away
Gaming all by yourself, handsome?
Lenovo has a wide range of gaming laptops at various price points and the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 is one of the better, more affordable ones. And it's just been made even more affordable by this great festive deal at Best Buy! Basically, right now we can't recommend this laptop enough for gamers looking for something that will offer great performance without breaking the bank.
The unique sleek metal aesthetic allows it not only to stand out in a crowd but equally lets it slide into professional settings without screaming gaming laptop. It's on sale now at Best Buy with a whopping $450 off, taking the price down to just $899.99 (was $1,349.99), a price cut meaning the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 went from a gaming laptop under $1,350 to a proposition under $900!
This laptop not only excels in the gaming arena but in the office as well, with the AMD Ryzen 5 7000 offering great multitasking and photo editing. It may be on the bigger side, coming in at 16-inches, but since it's lightweight the portability isn't entirely compromised.
Lenovo Legion Slim 5
Lenovo Legion Slim 5: was
$1,349.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy
The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 is another one of Lenovo's more affordable entries that balance a sleek metal look, beautiful display, and excellent overall performance. Offering a unique aesthetic, excellent display and a small and light form factor, this would be the perfect gaming laptop for budget gamers. Our Lenovo Legion 5 Slim 14 review holds a strong four and a half stars, so we're super hyped about this stellar deal.
Muskaan is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing writer. She has always been a passionate writer and has had her creative work published in several literary journals and magazines. Her debut into the writing world was a poem published in The Times of Zambia, on the subject of sunflowers and the insignificance of human existence in comparison.
Growing up in Zambia, Muskaan was fascinated with technology, especially computers, and she's joined TechRadar to write about the latest GPUs, laptops and recently anything AI related. If you've got questions, moral concerns or just an interest in anything ChatGPT or general AI, you're in the right place.
Muskaan also somehow managed to install a game on her work MacBook's Touch Bar, without the IT department finding out (yet).
