This 2TB SSD fits in the palm of your hand – and it's currently cheaper than it was during Black Friday

The holiday season may be over, there are still tons of tech deals to take advantage of, including offers on some of the best SSDs. Normally, ones with large amounts of storage space cost quite a lot, but thanks to post-holiday discounts you can snag some nice savings.

One of the best SSD deals is on the Crucial X6 2TB Portable SSD, which is now on sale now for only $99.99 (was $145.99) t Amazon. This SSD features up to 800MB/s speeds, is compatible with gaming consoles as well as PC and Macs, has a USB 3.2 USB-C port, and is shockproof to drops from 6.5 feet.

The best part of this deal is that it takes the price below $100, which is cheaper than even the Black Friday price. But this offer won't last forever, so take advantage of this deal while it lasts.

Today's best Crucial X6 Portable SSD deal

Crucial X6 2TB Portable SSD: was $145.99 now $99.99 at Amazon This SSD is currently under $100, which is lower than its Black Friday pricing. It features up to 800MB/s speeds, is compatible with gaming consoles as well as PC and Macs, has a USB 3.2 USB-C port, and is vibration-proof and shockproof up to 6.5 feet.

