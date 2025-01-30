This 2TB SSD fits in the palm of your hand – and it's currently cheaper than it was during Black Friday
It's only $100 right now
The holiday season may be over, there are still tons of tech deals to take advantage of, including offers on some of the best SSDs. Normally, ones with large amounts of storage space cost quite a lot, but thanks to post-holiday discounts you can snag some nice savings.
One of the best SSD deals is on the Crucial X6 2TB Portable SSD, which is now on sale now for only $99.99 (was $145.99) t Amazon. This SSD features up to 800MB/s speeds, is compatible with gaming consoles as well as PC and Macs, has a USB 3.2 USB-C port, and is shockproof to drops from 6.5 feet.
The best part of this deal is that it takes the price below $100, which is cheaper than even the Black Friday price. But this offer won't last forever, so take advantage of this deal while it lasts.
Today's best Crucial X6 Portable SSD deal
This SSD is currently under $100, which is lower than its Black Friday pricing. It features up to 800MB/s speeds, is compatible with gaming consoles as well as PC and Macs, has a USB 3.2 USB-C port, and is vibration-proof and shockproof up to 6.5 feet.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.
