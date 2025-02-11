Need a new pointer? Amazon's slashed the price on four of Logitech’s best mice for a limited time

A good computer mouse is essential for getting anything done at a computer, unless you want to put up with a laptop’s trackpad or an unimpressive cheap pointer. Your search for a good mouse might come down to comfort, or it could depend on the amount of buttons, maximum DPI or even a need for a unique shape. If you’ve been on the hunt for a replacement, then good news: four of Logitech’s best options are currently discounted.

Right now on Amazon, Logitech’s uniquely-shaped Lift vertical mouse, its entry-level G305 wireless gaming pointer, its incredible MX Master 3S mouse and its smaller MX Anywhere 3S mouse are currently discounted, giving you a great range of choice between home and office use. These devices all have slightly different use cases but will work across Mac and Windows platforms all the same.

All four will work perfectly well in the workspace, though the G305 is perhaps better paired with a gaming rig, while the Lift is a better fit if you’re after a more comfortable and unique grip. The Lift, and the MX Master 3S have top spots on our best computer mice in Australia list, which you should peruse if you’re after a high-end pointer. The MX Anywhere 3S is also well worth considering if you’re after a smaller productivity unit (the older Anywhere 3 we still consider a top pick on our list).

Logitech MX Anywhere 3S: was AU$139.95 now AU$80.74 at Amazon Save AU$59.21 What if the Master 3S is too big? Then the Anywhere 3S is for you. This mouse sports a lot of the same comfort and usability as the MX Master 3S, compressed into a more standard shape. It can be a bit small for larger hands, but if that’s an issue, you should look to the Master. Also available in White for AU$84.14.

Logitech G305 gaming mouse: was AU$99.95 now AU$48.99 at Amazon Save AU$50.96 Logitech’s ‘G’ gaming range tends to get quite pricey, but the G305 is a great and affordable gaming mouse that doubles as a passable productivity pointer. It’s the cheapest wireless gaming mouse that the company offers, and in our Logitech G305 review, we loved how affordable it was, its reliable dongle connection and its remapping – though we weren’t too fond of its non-Bluetooth design and that it relies on AA batteries instead of being rechargeable. Still, it’s a worthwhile pick, but only the Mint colourway is discounted to AU$48.99. Black and Lilac are both AU$53, while Blue is AU$63.24 and White is AU$64.90.

As someone who has used Logitech gear his whole life, the company’s mice continue to impress me. Logitech’s gaming range has won me over most of all, particularly due to its subtle aesthetic and its easy-to-use software.

In the office, Logitech’s gear is designed to be comfortable and durable – with the MX Master 3S, Anywhere 3S and the Lift built for daily use. The Lift’s ergonomic shape is a standout, and folks that use it tend to swear by it. I’ve even met people who stick to the Lift as a gaming pointer!

But whether you’re after a mouse for work or for play, Logitech will have an option for you.