Time for a study upgrade? Get a discounted monitor for the home desk thanks to our exclusive Dell coupon code

In case you haven’t perused it before, TechRadar has a reliable page dedicated to exclusive coupons – and at the moment, one of the standout coupons applies to Dell’s brilliant range of monitors, netting you a massive 10% across the range (including Alienware displays).

It’s a good time to upgrade considering the school year is about to kick in – the kids are about to be swarmed with homework and assignments, and an adequate monitor on the study desk will certainly make their assessments easier. Hooking up to a laptop or desktop computer, obviously a monitor can be used as a primary display input, but you’re also given quite a lot of visual space to play with when connecting a second screen, letting you spread your work out or even play something off to the side (such as a YouTube explainer on a topic or a Spotify window).

But obviously you’ll be wanting to save some money, and Dell’s got you covered on that front. There are plenty of good quality monitors to choose from on the Dell website, but for studying at home and casual use (such as for YouTube or word processing), we can stick to the cheaper side of the display category.

With that in mind, I’ve picked out three great options for you, to give your school kids a head start on their study. Keep in mind that our discount code doesn’t stack with other special offers and discounts, meaning if the price has already been cut, you won’t be able to bring it down any further.

Dell 24-inch Monitor S2425HS: was AU$159.50 now AU$143.55 at Dell AU Save AU$15.95 The S2425HS is the cheapest display available on the Dell website, but despite its price, it’s a worthwhile option if you’re just looking to get some work done. Two HDMI ports come standard on the monitor, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and 24-inch size. The stand is height, pivot, swivel and tilt adjustable and there’s even some handy speakers in case you don’t have another audio output source. If you’re looking to save some money, this is certainly the pick. Remember to use the code DNCPAU10% at the checkout.

Dell 27-inch Monitor S2721QS: was AU$159.50 now AU$143.55 at Dell AU Save AU$27.94 There are plenty of monitors priced between the one above and this display, but this is the cheapest offered by Dell with a 4K resolution. You might want to consider this 27-inch monitor if it’s going to be used for things where a high-quality panel is preferred, like video or image editing. This monitor includes height, pivot, swivel and tilt adjustment, along with two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, an audio line-out and inbuilt stereo speakers. Remember to use the code DNCPAU10% at the checkout.

Alienware 27-inch Monitor AW2724HF: was AU$479.60 now AU$431.64 at Dell AU Save AU$47.96 The two monitors listed prior are great picks for getting stuff done, but say you want a display that’s equally useful when playing games? This 27-inch Alienware monitor might be worth your attention, as it’s down as low as AU$431.64 and includes a super low 0.5ms response time on its 1920 x 1080 panel. This screen boasts a 360Hz refresh rate, and includes an HDMI port, two DisplayPorts, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream ports and one USB 3.2 Gen 1 upstream port. Remember to use the code DNCPAU10% at the checkout. Our colleagues over on GamesRadar reviewed the screen and found it to be a perfect entry-level pick and high-end option for competitive and casual gamers alike.

These three options are quality value picks for your home setup, though if you want a display that has a little extra to give, you can certainly head to Dell’s website and pick out an option that suits you best.

If you’re after a gaming monitor, you could also shop Dell’s Alienware subbrand, and if you care about visuals a lot, you should certainly consider the company’s OLED options, such as the Alienware 27-inch AW2725DF.

Remember to use our code DNCPAU10% at the checkout for 10% off!