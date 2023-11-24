This might be the single best-value gaming monitor deal available this Black Friday - with a free speaker, too!

Black Friday is in full swing, with Black Friday deals flying at us from every direction - to the point where it can be difficult to find the cream of the crop in this sea of discounts. Luckily, I've come across a deal that deserves a shoutout.

The MSI G2422 is a pretty straightforward gaming monitor, offering Full HD 1080p resolution, a snappy 170Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time for minimum latency when you're playing your favorite games. The 24-inch IPS panel supports both HDMI and DisplayPort video input.

Sure, this is a pretty modest budget offering compared to some of the best gaming monitors out there, but at just £109 at Box, it's a ridiculously good deal and one of the cheapest 1080p gaming monitors you'll find this Black Friday.

To make this discount even better, Box is also offering a free addition to this deal in the form of an MSI Solo - a compact Bluetooth speaker normally worth £30 (although you can snap it up right now for £19.98 at Box, if for some reason you've changed your mind about wanting a new monitor but really need a new portable speaker).

Could this be the best Black Friday gaming monitor deal out there? I think so

MSI G2422: was £212.99 now £109 at Box

It's nothing overly flashy, but if you're looking for a no-frills 1080p gaming monitor at an excellent price, this is the one to buy. The G2422 from MSI offers a 24-inch display, 170Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time - everything a budding gamer needs. As an added bonus, this deal also includes a free Bluetooth speaker from MSI!

Combined with the free Solo speaker, the MSI G2422 is effectively better than half price - and at barely more than a hundred quid, it's an incredible deal for anyone who needs a new gaming monitor.

The 170Hz refresh rate is ideal for fast-paced games like Valorant and Fortnite, ensuring that your screen won't hold back your framerate. This monitor is a great addition to an affordable PC gaming setup or a good pick for a younger user who won't care about wanting to game in 4K.

If this offering from MSI doesn't float your boat, there are plenty of other great Black Friday monitor deals available right now. So if you're looking to upgrade your display, don't delay - grab a deal now before they're gone!

