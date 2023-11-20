This is the absolute cheapest 4K monitor you can buy this Black Friday

The Black Friday deals are coming in fast now, with both Amazon and Best Buy kicking off their official Black Friday sales earlier in the month. We're seeing all sorts of discounts on the best monitors money can buy – and I've just found a truly excellent one.

The LG 27UP600 is a 27-inch PC monitor with a high-res 4K display, DisplayHDR 400 and AMD FreeSync support, and both DisplayPort and HDMI video inputs. It's not the flashiest 4K monitor around, but it's got all the basics and offers a pleasingly understated design – and it's available at Best Buy for just $199.99, $150 off its original retail price and the cheapest it's ever been on sale for, making it one of the best Black Friday monitor deals we've seen. (Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best monitor deals in your region.)

4K monitors have been getting cheaper for years, but it's frequently tough to find a good one below the $300 mark, and even with Black Friday sales in full swing, most will cost you more than $250, especially if you want to stick with reputable manufacturers like LG (no, I don't trust the myriad unheard-of tech brands circulating on Amazon at this time of year).

Looking for a 4K computer monitor this Black Friday? This is the cheapest one I could find

LG 27-inch IPS LED 4K UHD Monitor with HDR: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

This 27-inch 4K monitor with HDR from Best Buy is one of the cheapest we've seen in a long while thanks to this $150 saving. It's not often you can snag a 4K display from a well-known brand like LG at this sort of price, so don't wait around until it's gone!

For two hundred bucks, this is the best price-per-pixel rate you're likely to find this Black Friday. The only thing to bear in mind here is that with a 60Hz refresh rate, the LG 27UP600 isn't necessarily a great choice for 4K gaming, since it'll cap your framerate at 60.

The response time of 0.5ms is also slower than we'd expect from a gaming-oriented monitor, but the difference won't be noticeable to the majority of users. It really comes down to what games you play: if you want to be competitive in fast-paced esports titles like Valorant, then you might be better served by one of the best gaming monitors, but if you prefer single-player games where graphical fidelity matters more than framerate, it'll do fine.

Where this display is more likely to excel is in 4K photo and video editing. With 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, built-in black stabilizer, and DisplayHDR 400 luminance, the 27UP600 is a great choice of affordable PC monitor for anyone who wants to work with 4K media on their home computer.

VESA mount compatibility means you can easily attach the display to an arm mount (or just a new base) with minimal busywork, which will be a boon to anyone using multi-monitor setups too. Really, there's nothing for me to criticize at this price point. If you've been delaying an upgrade to 4K, now's the time!

