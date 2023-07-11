One of the best 1440p ultrawide gaming monitors is now 40% off for Prime Day
LG's curved ultrawide gaming monitor is at a deep discount
Amazon Prime Day is here already, and there are tons of great discounts for monitors in every price range and type. No matter what you're looking for, there's something for everyone, including those who have been waiting for normally expensive monitors to finally get a well-deserved price cut.
This is especially great for those looking for deep discounts on gaming monitors, which tend to be more expensive when it comes to higher-quality ones.
The LG 34GP950G-B 34-inch gaming monitor is an excellent ultrawide display; a gaming investment for those with a higher budget to command. Right now, it gets a $500 discount, which drops the price well below $1,000. This takes an extremely expensive gaming monitor and brings it down to a more affordable price.
But this isn't the only deal to take advantage of, either. You can check out our Prime Day monitor deals for even more early discounts. There are other high-end monitors with cozy price cuts, as well as budget monitors that have been made even more affordable thanks to some great deals.
(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best gaming monitor deals where you are).
Prime day deal - over $500 off LG 34-inch Ultrawide gaming monitor
LG 34GP950G-B 34-inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor: was
$1,299.99 now $776.99
This is an excellent ultrawide 1440p monitor that's now $523 off from the MSRP. It features a 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, is Nvidia G-Sync compatible, has a DCI-P3 98% color gamut, and a peak brightness of 500 nits in SDR, which can be brought up to 600 with HDR enabled.
