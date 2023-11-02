24-hours only: Samsung flash sale slashes prices on some of its sexiest screens

Take a look at our best gaming monitors round-up and you'll find a few Samsung options listed there. And some of the best in the business are the Odyssey monitors.

In the lead up to Australia's Black Friday sales later this month, Samsung is hosting a quick flash sale on some of its excellent monitors, both in the Odyssey gaming series as well as a couple of its Smart Monitors that double up as TVs.

This flash sale is for 24 hours only and will end tomorrow, Saturday, November 4 at 8:59am AEDT, and there's up to 50% off these monitors. We think one of the most tempting discounts in this flash sale is on the 32-inch Odyssey G51C gaming monitor, which you can now snap up for just AU$599! Want to go bigger? The 43-inch Odyssey Neo G70NC 4K gaming monitor is now just half price!

Other than monitors, Samsung is also discounting its excellent T7 Portable SSD in a couple of storage options by 30%, which is a great bargain, although we think it might be cheaper to pick one of these up when the official Black Friday sales start as they will likely drop further in price now that Samsung has released the T9 Portable SSD.

The way this flash sale works is simple: you just head to Samsung's early Black Friday deals landing page and you can add the item of choice directly to your cart. You won't be able to head to the product page from there, but you can reveal the discount.

We've listed the discounted monitors below to make it easy for you to know what you're buying, but note that they all lead to Samsung's dedicated sale page from where you can add the items to your cart directly. But hurry, as these offers will be gone by 8:59am on November 4.

Gaming monitor deals

Samsung 43-inch Odyssey Neo G70NC | AU$1,799 AU$899.50 at Samsung (save AU$899.50) No space or budget for a 55-inch curved monitor? Maybe you can manage something a smidge smaller. In that case, this 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 is one heck of a panel. Thanks to quantum mini LED technology, the 4K visuals here promise to be so good, you can use this as your smart TV as well. So there's value for money here if you can double its usage. And its 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, plus FreeSync support will get your game on. Importantly, it's half price!

Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G51C | AU$599 AU$329.45 at Samsung (save AU$269.55) For a more budget-friendly option, there's currently 45% off the 32-inch Odyssey G51C QHD monitor. It boasts the same 165Hz refresh rate as the Odyssey Ark, with AMD FreeSync support for smooth gaming. HDR10 allows for vibrant picture quality, so you really aren't compromising very much here if you can't fit the Odyssey Ark or the Neo G7 into your budget or your home.

Everyday monitor deals

Samsung 32-inch M50C smart monitor | AU$449 AU$314.30 at Samsung (save AU$134.70) Get the smart TV experience on a monitor. This Full HD 32-inch Samsung M5 smart monitor comes preloaded with all the popular streaming apps, so it can double up as your telly and your everyday work monitor too. It can dynamically adjust picture brightness to suit the ambient lighting, plus adjust volume for the scene on screen. It's also a smart hub, so you can control connected smart devices too. Now 30% off for just one day.

Samsung 32-inch M70C smart monitor | AU$849 AU$594.30 at Samsung (save AU$254.70) Where the M5 is just a FHD monitor, the M7 offers 4K resolution. There's also better connectivity options, including a USB-C port. Pretty much everything else about it is similar to the M5. But if 4K resolution is important to you, then there's a decent 30% discount available for today only.

Samsung 32-inch S6U QHD monitor | AU$599 AU$419.30 at Samsung (save AU$179.70) This is a business monitor, designed specifically for work, with a TUV-certified panel to prevent eye strain. HDR10 promises good colours and a QHD resolution means your work is going to look rather good on screen. There's USB-C connectivity here with up to 90W of power to juice up your laptop if necessary. This also gets a 30% discount.