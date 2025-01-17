Apple's M4 Mac mini might be one of the best Macs ever, but it has a serious issue that needs fixing right now

Apple M4 Mac mini users report issues with USB-C connections

Accessories such as keyboards are reportedly disconnecting randomly

Apple has yet to address the situation, and it's not clear what the cause is as of now

While Apple's latest mini PC is lauded as one of the best Macs ever which is highlighted in our Mac mini (M4) review, it is currently facing a big issue that seems to be annoying plenty of users.

Multiple users claim that they are experiencing random USB-C disconnections as reported by AppleInsider, with accessories such as keyboards suddenly disconnecting. This is corroborated by various reports from users, and one notable post on Reddit, which implies that the only way for the accessories to start working again is by disconnecting the cable and reconnecting which is an inconvenience, to say the least.

This could also cause problems when transferring files between the Mac mini and an external USB-C drive if disconnections are as frequent as reports suggest. It isn't exactly clear whether this is a fault on Apple's side, but all signs point towards this being the case - as AppleInsider highlighted, some users' errors stem from waking the Mac mini up from sleep mode which may be resolved by a future software patch from Apple.

(Image credit: Future)

What's the best solution for now?

While there are plenty of accessories that can only be used via direct connections, the best solution, for now, is Bluetooth - which is also another worry, as M4 Mac mini users also reported Bluetooth issues last December in a MacRumors forum.

Issues like this can quickly begin to annoy users and undermine some of the things the Mac mini does so well, so Apple needs to address this as soon as possible.

In the case of an accessory like the Magic Mouse, you wouldn't even be able to use it wired anyway - its USB-C charging port is placed on the bottom of the mouse, a massive point of criticism for many since Apple has stuck with this design from the previous model. Fortunately, it's a wireless mouse, so it will suffice while you wait for Apple to address the situation.

The M4 Mac mini was only released late last year in November, so weird bugs are to be expected. We'll have to wait and see what the exact cause is, and let's just hope that the wait doesn't last too long.

