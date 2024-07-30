You can technically get a free MacBook Air M3 at Best Buy - here's how

I've just spotted what's perhaps the best MacBook Air M3 deal yet at Best Buy. The retailer is offering a compelling mix of a $100 discount and a juicy trade-in rebate of up to $900 off.

Combined, this offer is actually enough to cover the entire cost of this latest MacBook Air - which is pretty impressive if you ask me as deals editor. Of course, you'll need to be handing over a pretty hefty machine to get the full rebate here, but even most laptops should fetch a decent discount. For example, handling a slightly older M2 model in good condition will get you this latest model for well under $400.

There is also an additional $50 savings for My Best Buy Plus members today that can be stacked on top of these discounts for an even cheaper MacBook Air M3. If you're not a member, you can now sign up for a full year of service for $50. This is your chance to get a membership gifted for a whole year, exclusive access to deals, free 2-day shipping, and extended return windows.

Apple MacBook Air M3 deal at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13 M3: was $1,099 now $899, plus up to $900 off with a trade-in at Best Buy

Best Buy's latest trade-in rebate on the stunning MacBook Air M3 offers the potential to save up to $900 on a device that's already been discounted by $100. While the maximum rebate is likely only obtainable by trading in a super high-end machine, it's well worth handing over an old laptop to get at least a few bucks off your shiny new MacBook! My Best Buy Plus members can also save an additional $50 off as part of an exclusive promotion.

Heading off to college? This is a great choice

You can check out our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review for a full rundown of this exceptional machine. Overall, we think it's one of the best laptops you can buy currently if you've got a decently sized budget. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a slick fan-less design, and a powerful M3 chipset, there isn't much that can challenge the MacBook Air M3 right now when it comes to productivity on the go.

As far as Back to School sales go, we'd also say this is a superb option for college students looking for a machine that can comfortably handle everything from browser-based tasks to serious design applications.