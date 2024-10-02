The stunning MacBook Pro M3 is back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

Another Amazon Prime Day is approaching in a matter of days and the retailer is already cutting the price on many top products ahead of the sales event on October 8 and 9. Today, you can buy the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) at Amazon for $1,299 (was $1,599) which equals its lowest-ever price. That price tag is something we’ve only seen a couple of times this year and this will likely be the lowest it goes for a while to come.

One of the best laptop deals right now, the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) is the laptop I increasingly wish I owned. It has one of the latest M3 chips with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and it’s built with Apple’s latest Apple Intelligence in mind. It’s also the perfect size for taking out and about with you.

Today’s best MacBook Pro deal

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3): was $1,599 now $1,299 at Amazon

The Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) is that laptop which will become your constant companion. Happily topping our look at the best MacBooks, this premium device has it all from great battery life, a gorgeous display, and plenty of power. Its 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display looks beautiful but you still get 22 hours of battery life. There’s also 512GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM. All of that is now available for a record-low price, so it's a great time for content creators, editors, coders and more to snap up this high-performance device.

While we reviewed the MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Max rather than the standard M3, there are a lot of similarities here. The build is the same along with the great battery life. It’s the best Mac for content creators thanks to its power and that delightful screen that I keep wishing I owned.

It’s capable of editing videos in 8K, recording many instruments at once, and all kinds of other complex tasks. It’s also good for taking out and about with you and writing up your screenplay idea. The best laptop for creatives? Oh yes.

This is one of the best value options out there, but there are other MacBook deals around and we’ve also focused on the best MacBook Pro deals if you’re keen to work on those projects you keep putting on the back burner.