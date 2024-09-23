Exclusive deal: Get 25% off LastPass plans with our coupon code.

LastPass is one of the best password managers around. It offers a number of features that make it a good choice for improving your online security without any hassle at all. One of the best things about LastPass is that it makes the whole process of storing and retrieving passwords super simple while still maintaining the highest level of security.

LastPass uses zero-knowledge encryption, which means only you can access your vault. It also provides dark web monitoring and multifactor authentication. Alongside this, they help you find and update weak or reused passwords.

For many, LastPass can be viewed as a luxury but not any more. For a limited time only, TechRadar US readers can get 25% off LastPass plans when they use our exclusive code at checkout.

lastpass.com - get 25% off Password Manager LastPass has a free service that has limited features but if you want to upgrade then you can either get a Premium plan or a Family plan. Both have amazing security and a range of features but the latter is better if you want multiple users. This coupon code will run through to Wed, 1 Jan, 2025.

US only

Top picks from LastPass

Get 25% off LastPass Premium Enjoy the best security features and access across all your devices with the LastPass Premium plan. A single Premium account will also make the password manager available on all your devices. Alongside this you'll get 1 GB of encrypted file storage, and advanced multifactor authentication.

Get 25% off LastPass Family If you want to keep all your family member's passwords secure, then this is the package to go for. LastPass Family gives you secure password storage, strong password generator, autofill for websites and apps, and cross-platform compatibility. With secure sharing for up to 6 users, you can easily keep your family's passwords safe and organized.

One of the most notable features of LastPass is its ability to synchronize passwords. This means that your passwords are automatically synced across all your devices, including computers and smartphones.

Whatever device you're using, your passwords will always be available. This eliminates the hassle of manually managing passwords on multiple devices and ensures that you have access to them whenever you need them.