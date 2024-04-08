Total bargain: Apple's MacBook Air M1 crashes to a stunning price of just $699.99

While you might have your mind on other things today – namely the North American total eclipse – Best Buy has a total bargain (I know, I know) on Apple's best-selling MacBook Air M1. Apple's 13-inch MacBook is on sale for an incredible price of just $699 (was $999.99), which is a $300 discount and a record-low price.



While an older device, the 2020 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops you can buy, thanks to its top-end performance at an affordable price. The 2020 MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs Apple's powerful M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU to deliver exceptional speed and power. Perfect for students, the compact laptop weighs just 2.8 pounds, includes Touch-ID, and provides an impressive 18 hours of battery life.



Today's out-of-this-world offer on the MacBook Air isn't just a record-breaking price, it's also an incredible deal for a powerful laptop from Apple. Like today's eclipse, this deal won't be around forever, so you should take advantage now before you enjoy today's show.

Out of this world deal: Apple's MacBook Air M1

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=5721600&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-3-laptop-apple-m1-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-space-gray%2F5721600.p%3FskuId%3D5721600&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made, and Best Buy has it down to an incredible price of $699.99 - a new record-low. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, and we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

More MacBook deals

See more laptop offers with our roundup of the best laptop deals, and you can see more of the best MacBook deals that are happening now.