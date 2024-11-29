I've been testing laptops and building PCs for more than seven years, and these are my top picks from Dell's Black Friday sale
Dell is knocking it out of the park this Black Friday
Black Friday is officially upon us, and it's the best time of year to pick up a great deal on some Dell hardware.
Both laptops and desktops from Dell are seeing big discounts for the holiday sale season, with the Dell XPS 13 down to $899 (was $1,199) at the Dell Store, and the Alienware Aurora R16 desktop gaming PC down to $1,999 (was $2,799). UK shoppers can enjoy some great discounts too – my top pick is the XPS 13 again, now just £598 (was £968) at Dell UK, which is an absolute steal for one of my personal-favorite laptops.
Dell doesn't get enough respect, in my opinion: we've seen some solid deals on laptops from the likes of Lenovo, Acer, and Asus this Black Friday, but these Dell deals aren't to be missed. Whether you want a beefy gaming desktop or a svelte laptop for work or school, we've got you covered this Black Friday.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Dell deals in your region!
Today's best Dell deals in the US
Processor: Intel Core i7-1255U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
You'll be able to score this upgraded configuration of the Dell Inspiron 15 in the official Dell store Black Friday sale. This particular machine comes with 16GB of RAM, a powerful Core i7 chipset, and a decent 1TB SSD, meaning it's a great choice if you want something that can handle more intensive tasks. This one is a good choice for a cheap working-from-home laptop in particular.
Processor: Snapdragon X Elite
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
Recommended: Here it is, folks – the best deal yet on the latest Dell XPS 13. Complete with a brand-new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, this model is capable of not just exceptional day-to-day performance, but also battery life that's simply a cut above what Windows laptops usually offer. Alongside superb specs, the latest XPS 13 also features a gorgeous lightweight design and a display that's perfect for both work and casual everyday use.
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-155H
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
Dell's Black Friday deals on the higher-end XPS 13 models are also amazing this week. Take this Ultra 7 configuration, for example, a massive $500 price cut makes this one a lot easier on the pocket. While I wouldn't immediately recommend a machine with 32GB of RAM to everyone (it's overkill for most), this is a great choice for a professional-grade laptop.
Graphics card: RTX 4070
Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
If I had to buy a gaming laptop in the Dell Black Friday sale with my own money, it would be this Dell G16. At $1,299 what's not to like here? It's one of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals on the market right now and it has an incredibly powerful 13th gen Core i9 chipset, mechanical keyboard, and a 240Hz 1600p display. These are superb all-around specs and should ensure that this machine lasts a few good years down the line in terms of performance.
Graphics card: RTX 4060
Processor: Ryzen 7-7840HS
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
Moving on to gaming laptops, my favorite cheaper option is this outstandingly good-value Dell G15 with an RTX 4060 and Ryzen 7. These are outstanding specs to get at this price point and should be more than enough to get you started if you're aiming to play games at 1080p resolution. With 16GB out of the box, this one doesn't need any glaring upgrades – although a 512GB SSD doesn't go far these days unless you're installing games with less storage requirement.
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This is the best XPS laptop deal in the Dell Black Friday sale right now in my opinion. It's on the slightly older XPS 15 model, but don't let that put you off as you're getting a super-powerful 13th gen intel Core i7 chipset and 16GB of RAM here. The 15-inch model hasn't been updated like the 13 so the design here is a little older, but it still has a really high-end lightweight construction and near-borderless display.
Graphics card: RTX 4060
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-185H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
If you're on more of a budget, this entry-level Alienware m16 could be a good option for you thanks to a massive $400 price cut for Black Friday. I say entry-level, but this machine's combination of an Ultra 9 chipset and RTX 4060 graphics card are enough to handle most games at high graphical settings if you're willing to play at 1080p resolution. For less demanding titles, you can easily use this machine's superb 240Hz 1600p display to its fullest.
Graphics card: RTX 4070
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-185H
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
This is the best deal on an Alienware gaming laptop in the Dell Black Friday sale today. I've seen the RTX 4070 m16 model go for as little as $1,499 before, but that was for the lower-end 16GB configuration. This model bumps that up to 32GB for $100 more, which isn't bad and still features the extremely powerful Ultra 9 chipset for outstanding performance out of the box. Overall, a great deal on a high-end machine. Note, this machine can also be found with an Ultra 7 chipset if you'd prefer to save $100.
Graphics card: RTX 4080
Processor: Intel Core i9-14900HX
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
My choice for a high-end gaming laptop in the Alienware Black Friday sale? It's got to be this RTX 4080-equipped m18, which also features a 14th gen Intel Core i9 chipset and 32GB of RAM right out of the box. With such a respectable line-up of specs, this is one serious machine for gamers looking to future-proof their setup and play all the latest games at the highest possible graphical settings. Yes, this one is still absurdly pricey, but a massive $600 price cut makes it a lot easier on the wallet this week.
Graphics card: RTX 4060 Ti
Processor: Intel Core i7-14700F
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
Easily the best 'cheap' Alienware gaming PC currently available in the Dell Black Friday sale, this particular config features a great price for a machine with an RTX 4060 Ti. While this isn't a super high-end graphics card by any stretch of the imagination, it does have more headroom in terms of performance versus the standard RTX 4060 – enough to make it a great mid-range performance option. This machine also comes with a really decent 14th gen Intel Core i7 chipset and 16GB of RAM so you're all set for specs elsewhere, too.
Graphics card: RTX 4080 Super
Processor: Intel Core i9-13900F
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB SSD
You'll be hard-pressed to find a better high-end pre-built gaming PC deal over Black Friday than this heavily reduced Alienware Aurora R16 in the Dell Black Friday sale. At $600 off, you get a great deal here considering it includes an RTX 4080 Super graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a Core i9 chipset. Granted, the chipset is a little older but it's still an amazing pairing with the RTX 4080 for high-end performance right out of the box.
Today's best Dell deals in the UK
Processor: Intel Core i5-1230U
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
This could be the best Black Friday laptop deal in the UK this year, with Dell knocking a huge £370 off its premium thin and light laptop. This is a slightly older model, but it still offers fantastic performance, especially at this new lower price. Seriously, you're not going to find a better laptop for £600, but you'll need to move fast, as this is a stock-clearance price, so when it sells out, it's gone for good.
Graphics card: Nvidia RTX 4060
Processor: Intel Core i7-13650HX
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
A solid deal on a solid mid-range gaming laptop, the Dell G15 delivers strong 1080p gaming performance in an angular, refined chassis. With an RTX 4060 graphics cards and 13th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, it's capable of running the latest games and doubling up as a laptop for office work or content creation.
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB
A stupidly cheap Inspiron laptop courtesy of Dell's own Black Friday sale, this 15.6-inch Inspiron model uses an AMD Ryzen 5 processor – it's not going to run the latest PC games, but it's perfect for multitasking work or school assignments.
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
Big brother to the widely-adored XPS 13, the XPS 15 is basically the same laptop with a larger 15.6-inch display – and it's currently £100 off in the Dell Black Friday sale. This is the ultrabook of choice for users who want premium performance but prefer a bigger display to work on.
Graphics card: RTX 4070
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-185H
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
If you're looking for a premium gaming laptop this Black Friday, this Alienware M16 R2 is right on the cutting edge of performance and style. Packing an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU and RTX 4070 GPU, this laptop can deliver high-end gaming performance and also comes equipped for running local AI software – a potential boon for professional creatives.
Graphics card: RTX 4060 Ti
Processor: Intel Core i7-14700
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
A powerful, professional desktop PC with a seriously good discount, the Dell XPS Desktop delivers the high performance expected of Dell's XPS laptop line in a tower PC format – perfect for a home office setup. The RTX 4060 Ti graphics card means it can handle creative work such as photo and video editing, and a bit of PC gaming after work as well.
Graphics card: RTX 4070 Ti Super
Processor: Intel Core i7-14700KF
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Storage: 2TB SSD
A powerhouse gaming PC, the Alienware Aurora R16 from Dell comes with an RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card – perfect for gaming at 1440p or even 4K resolution with DLSS 3. It also comes with a future-proof 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a beefy 2TB SSD, so you can download all your favorite games without needing to worry about storage space.
If there's one product to highlight here, it is of course the iconic Dell XPS 13, a laptop that has long been a staple of our best laptop guide, with each new iteration somehow better than the last. With deep discounts on this premium ultrabook in both the US and the UK, it's the current hottest product in the laptop space.
It's also worth noting that most of the best Black Friday deals on Dell products come not from Amazon or other major retailers, but from Dell itself. The manufacturer is a little unusual in that the biggest discounts during sale events are typically found on its own online store, and the key advantage of that is that you know you're getting a brand-new product with a dependable warranty, so set any qualms you might have aside.
