Hurry! HP’s already affordable Victus gaming laptop is now a further 48% off

HP has just launched a flash sale on a small range of its laptops and PCs, but there’s one gaming laptop at 48% off that has really caught our attention. The lucky model is a 15-inch HP Victus, and it’s had over a grand sliced off the price.

The entry-level gaming machine is available for just AU$1,195 on HP’s store, and it comes outfitted with AMD components, including a Ryzen 7 5800H processor and a Radeon RX 6500M graphics card. The GPU will let you play most modern games on medium settings, and the 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate is ready to support them.

Rounding out the components is 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD – both excellent at this discounted price. You’re also getting a full-size backlit keyboard, but there’s no RGB lighting in sight, giving it a wider appeal. We will say that a brighter screen would’ve been nice – the one here is only 250 nits – but overall this HP Victus is an affordable winner.

If you want something with slightly stronger graphics performance, HP’s flash sale has also drastically cut the price on another HP Victus 15-inch config. The difference in this model is that it comes with an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti, which should give your graphics a little bump in performance. This model is a little more expensive at AU$1,343, but if you're an Nvidia loyalist, it could be worth the extra AU$148 spend.

Aside from the gaming laptops, there are a few other budget laptop deals that need a mention. There’s a HP Pavilion Plus (14-inch) as well as a HP Pavilion Aero (13-inch), which both come equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for under AU$1,000 – great specs for the price, and either could make for a good student laptop.

More HP deals