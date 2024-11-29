Black Friday is almost over but this Microsoft Surface Deal from Amazon is still hot and 25% off
Catch this Black Friday Surface laptop deal at Amazon
We are now in the second half of Black Friday and we're going to expect the deals to pull back a little and shift to Cyber Monday. If you're still looking for savings, however, there are still respectable deals to be had like this 2024 Microsoft Surface Copilot+ PC Laptop deal from Amazon. It's been reduced to $899, getting discounted from $1,199.99.
It features a Snapdragon X Plus (10 core) processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The 13.8-inch HDR display is also conveniently touchscreen for quick actions like ending a call or pausing a video.
The Surface 2024 comes with Windows 11 Home and Copilot, Microsoft's AI assistant, is integrated into its design to maximize how much you can get out of it. You'll also have the ability to try upcoming AI features like Recall.
Its battery life lasts up to 15.5 hours, so you can use it on the go with no problem even if you don't take your charger.
Whether you want it to do work, do some media editing, or try your hand at gaming, you can do it all on this laptop. The capacity for better AI assistance is built in with its NPU, expanding the number of things you can try.
As modern as it is with its AI flourish, it does also has a USB port and two USB-C ports.
Today's best Microsoft Surface Copilot+ PC Laptop deal
This laptop combines power, speed, and AI features into a sleek, portable 13.8 touchscreen device. Its specs enable it to deliver some of the best performance Microsoft offers. Its bright HDR display and thin design make it ideal for work, play, and creativity, including while on the move.
Our UK friends can get in on the deal, too. Amazon shaved £250 off the asking price while this Black Friday Surface deal lasts. For some of the best performance Microsoft offers married to a streamlined design, get in on these savings while you still can.
