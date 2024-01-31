Best student laptop deals and sales January 2024: up to 40% off Apple, Microsoft, Dell and more

Jumping back into study can be very expensive – especially if you want to be equipped with one of the best laptops for students. Thankfully, a lot of retailers offer back to school sales running at the start of the year to help reduce that cost, so you can find a suitable device at a reasonable price.

When shopping for a student laptop, you’ll need to consider what you plan to use the laptop for so you don’t overspend on features and performance you don’t need (laptops can get very expensive!), and for students it probably needs to be light enough to carry around all day.

If you’re taking notes, writing reports and using it for research, you can save a lot by opting for a machine with lower or older specs without compromising your work. But if you need it for video editing or graphic design, you might need to pay a little more for a more powerful device that can handle any software or tasks you throw at it.

There’s plenty of good laptop brands out there, including Apple, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP and Dell, so the TechRadar team has scoured the web to round up the 10 best student laptop deals to help you ace the upcoming school year.

Best student laptop deals

Under AU$1,000

HP Laptop 15 (15-fc0173AU) | Ryzen 5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$999 AU$799 on HP (save AU$200) There’s no bells and whistles with this laptop, but you’re getting a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with slim bezels and a full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad. Under the hood is a Ryzen 5 7000 U series processor, which is fairly low power and geared toward extending battery life, though it’s perfectly adept at most tasks. We like that this laptop comes with a fingerprint reader for quick and easy access, along with a built-in camera shutter for another layer of privacy. • Check our HP coupon codes page to see if you can get a further discount

Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch | i5 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD | AU$1,199 AU$899 on JB Hi-Fi (save AU$300) If you need a lot of storage but don’t want to fork out a lot of cash, this Asus VivoBook deal will land you a massive 1TB’s worth for just under AU$900. Rocking 16GB of RAM and an Intel i5 1235U processor, you’ll have plenty of room for any documents, photos and software you need to make it through the school year. As a 15.6-inch laptop, it’s a little bit on the heavier side, weighing 1.72kg with this configuration, but you do get a 1920p x 1080p Full HD display, so you won’t miss a beat while you’re working away on assessments or projects.

Under AU$1,500

HP Pavilion Aero 13 (13-be2122AU) | Ryzen 7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,999 AU$1,199 on HP (save AU$800) HP has knocked a huge AU$800 off this Pavilion Aero laptop. It weighs under 1kg so it’s super-light and portable, making it an ideal choice if you’ve got to carry your laptop around campus. The 13.3-inch screen comes with 400 nit brightness, which should make it easier to use in bright sunlight. As for specs, you’re getting a Ryzen 7 7735U processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, all for AU$1,199. • Check our HP coupon codes page to see if you can get a further discount

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 (15-ew0023TU) | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,099 AU$1,301 on HP (save AU$798) This laptop is a bit of a contortionist – the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 can fold backwards onto itself, so you can prop the screen up for easy viewing, or use its 15.6-inch touch display like a tablet whenever you don’t need the keyboard. This model packs in a 12th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and has six ports in total, including two USB-C ports, so you can plug in a variety of peripherals all at once. • Check our HP coupon codes page to see if you can get a further discount

Under AU$2,000

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2022) | M2 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,799 AU$1,619 on JB Hi-Fi (save AU$180) For a newer MacBook Air, the 2022 model is currently available with a standard discount of 10% at JB Hi-Fi. It has a 13.6-inch display, which is slightly larger compared to the 2020 MacBook Air, plus it also has the higher performance Apple M2 CPU at its heart. This model is about AU$270 more expensive than 2020’s MacBook Air with the M1 chip, but you’re getting a little more power for the price along with a MagSafe charger. Discounts available in all colours at JB Hi-Fi.