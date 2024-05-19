Amazon's Memorial Day sale is slashing prices on Beats headphones - save 49%

While the official Memorial Day sales event is still days away, Amazon's Memorial Day sale has launched with an absolute bang, and if you're in the market for Beats earbuds or headphones, then these deals are not to be missed.

The lowest-priced Beats product is the Beats Studio Buds at Amazon for just $79.95 (was $178.95). Under $100 is absolute steel. If it's headphones you're after, then check out the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones at Amazon for just $99.95 (was $178.95). These are unprecedented reductions.

All deals can include 2 years of AppleCare+, so you can rest easy if you accidentally damage them. These deals, and others, all include amazing sound quality as standard, as evidenced in our Beats Studio Buds review. If you're set on the idea of having Beats earbuds, then the Studio Buds are "some of the best Beats buds you can buy."

Today's best Beats Earbuds and Headphones deals

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $79.95 at Amazon

These true wireless noise-canceling earbuds are at their lowest-ever price, thanks to Amazon's Memorial Day sale. At almost half the price, these stylish and comfortable earbuds are a must-have. 8 hours of listening time and two listening modes provide a seamless and enjoyable experience all around.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $199.95 now $129.99 at Amazon

If it's headphones you're after, then Beats is offering a 35% discount on their Solo3 offering. These Apple W1 chip-powered headphones offer up to 40 hours of battery life, making them perfect for everyday use. Compatible with iOS and Android devices, you can guarantee these will work with whatever device you're using.

Beats Studio earbuds are both stylish and comfortable, two things that are not always the easiest to combine. During our review, we found we could wear them for hours and still want to listen more. Even at their normal price, these earbuds are some of the more affordable noise-cancelling earbuds available.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones have been superseded by the Solo4 product, but both perform comparably, especially in terms of sound quality. If you're after the biggest bargain, then sticking with the Solo3 will guarantee you still get the great Beats experience.

