A good Windows 11 laptop for $220? Don’t wait for Prime Day, this Asus Vivobook half-price deal blows budget Chromebooks out of the water

Hunting for a cheap laptop? You might be waiting for Prime Day to grab a bargain on a notebook, but why wait, when Best Buy has one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen in quite some time at the budget end of the market?

Right now you can pick up the Asus Vivobook from Best Buy for $220, which is very nearly half the recommended price of $430.

For that money, you’re getting a highly performant processor (relative to the outlay) in the form of the Intel Core i3-1215U, which is a 6-core Alder Lake CPU that’ll handle anything you throw at it in terms of daily computing. The integrated graphics here will even take care of a spot of casual gaming, which is quite something at this price level.

You get 8GB of RAM backing up that CPU, and there’s a 128GB SSD. So yes, the latter is something of a weak spot, although if you were buying a Chromebook at this sort of level, you’d face the same situation, storage-wise – and you'd need to use the cloud (or as an alternative, maybe an external drive for extra space).

In short, given the price, you can’t really bemoan the lack of storage, as this laptop would never be anywhere near $200 if it had a larger SSD.

As cheap Windows 11 laptops go, this is as affordable as they come really, without the specifications descending into compromises that’d really irk you far more than a smallish SSD.

This Vivobook gives you a 14-inch screen with a Full HD resolution, and a peppy 12th-gen Intel chip which is as good as you’ll get, processor-wise, in this kind of price bracket for truly affordable laptops. You’ll get enough grunt for a bit of casual gaming, or any basic computing workload, and a 10-hour battery life, all with a chunky $210 discount. This deal might shift pretty quickly, mind.

