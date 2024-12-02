I'm going to keep banging on about this Nvidia Shield TV Cyber Monday deal until either everyone buys it or I die alone and unloved

If you ever met me then 1) congratulations, I'm great, and 2) I probably told you about how much I love the Nvidia Shield TV, and for Cyber Monday it's had some choice discounts.

You can get the Nvidia Shield TV for just £109 (was £134.99) at Amazon. This excellent little device plugs into your TV and turns it into a powerful 4K smart TV with support for HDR. It uses the Android TV platform, which means you have a huge library of Android apps and games, including all the best streaming services like Disney Plus and Netflix.

You can also install a VPN and get access to services from other countries (check out our VPN Cyber Monday deals for some choice discounts there).

The more powerful Nvidia Shield TV Pro is also on sale for £175.23 (was £189.99) at Amazon. This is the model I have, and it adds Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos and AI upscaling, making it a formiddable media playing device.

Both Shield TV devices are also excellent alternatives to games consoles like the PS5, thanks to Nvidia's game streaming service GeForce Now, which allows you to play games at a similar level of fidelity to a modern games console over the internet. The best thing about GeForce Now is that if you already have supported games in your Steam, Epic Games Store and other libraries, you don't need to buy them again - you'll have instant access to them.

With these purchases you get one month free for GeForce Now so you can see how good the service is. Make sure you check out our Cyber Monday deals collection for more great offers that are still live.

Today's best Nvidia Shield TV deals

Nvidia Shield TV: was £134.99 now £109 at Amazon The excellent Nvidia Shield TV gives your television an instant upgrade with Android TV, 4K and HDR support and access to thousands of apps and games. Pair it with the GeForce Now streaming service and you get a games console that can play modern PC games with ray tracing effects and more (depending on your subscription and internet connection).

Nvidia Shield TV Pro: was £189.99 now £175.23 at Amazon For TV and film fans, investing in the Shield TV Pro gives you even better image and sound quality thanks to support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Clever AI upscaling can also make non-4K content look better than ever on your TV, and even if you have a smart TV with access to loads of apps, I really recommend getting the Shield TV Pro due to its advanced options and powerful performance.

Seriously, there's a reason why I keep on going on about the Shield TV and how good it is. No one escapes my obsession - even Nvidia itself, as I have met up with members of Team Green in the past and asked them when a new Shield TV is coming.

Some people look confused, some even scared, but I won't stop until everyone buys at least one Shield TV and agrees with me that it's the best thing you can plug into your TV since the Dreamcast.

So what are you waiting for? These deals end at midnight tonight, and if you buy one now, I promise I'll stop talking about it*.

More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the UK