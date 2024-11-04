This Cooler Master shark-shaped gaming PC case is the coolest thing we’ve seen all week, but it’ll cost you

Back during CES 2023, Cooler Master unveiled a gorgeous – and unbelievably expensive – gaming PC that’s shaped like a shark . But now, if you’d rather buy just the case without all the components and innards, the manufacturer is happy to oblige.

The original Shark X PC was priced at nearly $7,000 and equipped with an Intel Core i7-14700F processor, an Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card, 64GB DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage. But while the case itself is $2,700 less than the full PC, it’s only available in Japan in the Yodobashi Akiba store right now for an eyewatering 658,000 yen, or around $4,300.

While this is certainly an expensive PC or even case to own, it’s definitely eye-catching and makes for a stunning centerpiece in one’s living room. It would be a rare centerpiece as well since most gamers would be rightfully priced out of nabbing one for themselves. And if you only want the case, you still have to import it from Japan since there haven’t been any talks of a global release.

Cooler Master is the kind of the beautiful yet impractical

This isn’t Cooler Master’s only foray into the wacky and unique world of PC cases. In 2023, it revealed Sneaker X , which was a gaming PC shaped like a sneaker. It can accommodate components like ITX form factor motherboards, SFX PSUs, 3-slot GPUs, and up to 64GB of RAM while also equipped with liquid cooling.

During Computex 2024 , Cooler Master had an interesting gaming PC with an RGB turntable displaying an action figure – a figure of X-Men's Wolverine to be precise. Of course, this display is a bit impractical since the turntable replaces one of the bottom air intake fans, meaning that the PC will be running slightly hotter. But the price of beauty is always a little steep, right?

At the very least, these designs are extremely entertaining and certainly buck the trend of the boring and dreaded ‘gamer aesthetic’ that plagues many of the best gaming PCs on the market. I understand the need for practicality as the performance demands of high-end gaming can be tough, but it would be nice to get more variety in the case color at least.

Regardless, I look forward to seeing what cool and impractical designs Cooler Master introduces next during CES 2025 and beyond. Or maybe we’ll even see something like the ​​ Motion 1 again, which was a chair that uses haptic technology to swing you around while you game. Kind of like those chairs you see in 4D cinemas, but in your living room for some reason.

