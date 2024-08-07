Need a power supply for your future RTX 5090? Cooler Master has your back with its fanless power supply

Even though Nvidia’s upcoming flagship graphics card — the RTX 5090 — hasn’t received official pricing and specs as of now, let alone a proper release date, it already has a component that’s compatible with it.

Cooler Master’s X Silent Edge Platinum 850 fanless power supply is currently listed on Amazon for $488 (around £385 / AU$750) and is naturally compatible with the RTX 4090. However, what’s surprising is that in the listing it’s stated to be compatible with the RTX 5090, which is quite a tall order considering how nothing is confirmed spec-wise.

Even more interesting is that this isn’t a third-party listing but one made under the official Cooler Master store and fulfilled by Amazon, giving credit to this being true. The specs on the power supply itself are impressive: It has an 850W power rating, is 80+ Platinum certified, has a 12VHPWR power connector, and supports graphics cards up to 450W. It also uses the latest ATX 3.1 specifications and ships with one 12V-2x6 power connector (a type of 16-pin power cable).

Considering how cutting-edge the specs are for the X Silent Edge Platinum 850, this does sound like a power supply that would be perfectly suitable for the RTX 5090. Especially considering that the 12V-2x6 power connector it comes with could be the new standard for 5000-series cards in general. It could easily be the best PC power supply on the market for quite a while, until it gets some competition of course.

The RTX 5090 is more than worthy of this power supply

But what makes the Nvidia RTX 5090 seem like an absolute monster of a graphics card (and possibly one of the best graphics cards once it launches)? From what we know so far , it’s based on Nvidia's Blackwell architecture , which may use a multi-chipset module design.

It’s also rumored that the 5090 will feature a 448-bit memory bus and 28Gbps GDDR7 memory modules that would be 33% faster than the 21Gbps memory modules in the RTX 4090. There’s more speculation that the next-gen flagship card will sport 28GB of VRAM, a boost clock speed of 2.9GHz, 24,576 CUDA cores, 128MB of L2 cache memory, and a memory bandwidth of 1,532 GB/s.

What’s even more interesting is that the RTX 5090 might not be the strongest card of the upcoming generation. Another rumor hints at the revival of the RTX Titan as an AI graphics card. According to said rumor, RTX Titan AI for Blackwell will be 63% faster than the current flagship GPU, the RTX 4090.

