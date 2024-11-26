The MSI Thin 15 is the cheapest RTX 4000 series gaming laptop money can buy this Black Friday

It’s no secret that Nvidia’s RTX 4000 series GPUs are costly, and the same can be said about gaming laptops that utilize them. Fortunately, Black Friday deals have come to put an end to this (at least temporarily), and I’ve found the perfect deal for anyone looking to make their first step into PC gaming.

The MSI Thin 15 gaming laptop is now available on Best Buy in the US for just $599.99 (was $899.99), and available on Amazon in the UK for just £749 (was £999). This is a gaming machine that takes advantage of the RTX 4050 GPU, providing access to Team Green’s DLSS 3 and Frame Generation software for improved performance in many games.

I know, 6GB of VRAM isn’t appealing for gamers in 2024, but trust me, at 1080p using the previously mentioned upscaling tech from Nvidia, you’ll instantly forget about the GPU specifications.

Now, acknowledging my preference for handheld gaming PCs over gaming laptops, the MSI Thin 15 is not only stronger than the likes of the Asus ROG Ally X ($799 / £799/ AU$1,599) but it’s also currently cheaper. This is mostly down to the dedicated Nvidia graphics card present in the system, capable of great performance with the Thin 15’s 1080p display - as opposed to the integrated on-chip GPUs seen in those handheld devices.

Aside from the benefits of DLSS 3, Intel’s Core i7-13620H is here to provide support for content creation, multitasking, and gaming with 8 cores and 16 threads. While your system’s GPU must be powerful enough for high performance in games, choosing the right processor is pivotal to consistent frame rates in-game, particularly at 1080p - fortunately, the 13620H pairs up well with the RTX 4050.

This is one of the best gaming laptop deals you’ll find this Black Friday - so if you’re on a tight budget, I’d thoroughly recommend buying the MSI Thin 15 at $599.99 / £749 while you still can.

