The MSI Thin 15 is the cheapest RTX 4000 series gaming laptop money can buy this Black Friday
Finally, an affordable gateway to DLSS 3…
It’s no secret that Nvidia’s RTX 4000 series GPUs are costly, and the same can be said about gaming laptops that utilize them. Fortunately, Black Friday deals have come to put an end to this (at least temporarily), and I’ve found the perfect deal for anyone looking to make their first step into PC gaming.
The MSI Thin 15 gaming laptop is now available on Best Buy in the US for just $599.99 (was $899.99), and available on Amazon in the UK for just £749 (was £999). This is a gaming machine that takes advantage of the RTX 4050 GPU, providing access to Team Green’s DLSS 3 and Frame Generation software for improved performance in many games.
I know, 6GB of VRAM isn’t appealing for gamers in 2024, but trust me, at 1080p using the previously mentioned upscaling tech from Nvidia, you’ll instantly forget about the GPU specifications.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best MSI Thin 15 deals in your region!
Today's best MSI Thin 15 deal in the US
When looking for a gaming laptop capable of providing great performance at 1080p, the MSI Thin 15 is your go-to. It utilizes Nvidia's RTX 4050, which means you'll have access to DLSS 3 and Frame Generation ready to improve the performance of your games significantly.
Today's best MSI Thin 15 deal in the UK
The MSI Thin 15 gaming laptop shines in many areas, with its RTX 4050 GPU and Intel i7-13620H ready to help provide great frame rates while gaming, and enough power to handle workloads such as video editing or multitasking. While 6GB of VRAM isn't attractive, the upscaling tech and 1080p resolution removes any performance worries.
Now, acknowledging my preference for handheld gaming PCs over gaming laptops, the MSI Thin 15 is not only stronger than the likes of the Asus ROG Ally X ($799 / £799/ AU$1,599) but it’s also currently cheaper. This is mostly down to the dedicated Nvidia graphics card present in the system, capable of great performance with the Thin 15’s 1080p display - as opposed to the integrated on-chip GPUs seen in those handheld devices.
Aside from the benefits of DLSS 3, Intel’s Core i7-13620H is here to provide support for content creation, multitasking, and gaming with 8 cores and 16 threads. While your system’s GPU must be powerful enough for high performance in games, choosing the right processor is pivotal to consistent frame rates in-game, particularly at 1080p - fortunately, the 13620H pairs up well with the RTX 4050.
This is one of the best gaming laptop deals you’ll find this Black Friday - so if you’re on a tight budget, I’d thoroughly recommend buying the MSI Thin 15 at $599.99 / £749 while you still can.
More of today’s Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today’s Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 68% off toothbrushes and TVs
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 50% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Currys: early deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE: up to £600 off Samsung and Apple
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.