Stop what you're doing right now - I just found the best RTX 4070 gaming laptop Prime Day deal
Look no further!
We’re in the final stretch of Amazon Prime Day and if you’re anything like me, you’ve been panic scrolling and hoarding items in your basket until you ‘find the right deal’. Well, I am happy to say that if you’ve been waiting for the right gaming laptop deal, wait no further because I’ve found it. The Acer Predator Triton 14 is 43% off, knocking its price down from $1,999.99 to $1,149.99 on Amazon.
Even some of the best Prime Day laptop deals don’t even come close to that big of a discount, and considering gaming laptops are notorious for being on the expensive side this is one heck of a deal. Plus, you’ll basically be purchasing a solid future-proof machine with the RTX 4070 GPU and the Intel i7 processor that’ll keep up with the latest AAA titles now and for years to come. So, while you may be apprehensive about such a big purchase, you'll be buying the best of the best right now and won’t have to upgrade your machine for a very very long time.
This is also the perfect creative laptop as well! So, you could pursue your passion for 3D art and design, work on your next big video project or just mess around and discover a new hobby. I should warn you, however, that like most gaming laptops, this probably won’t be the most portable purchase and will be better off acting as your desktop replacement than your portable gaming buddy.
Acer Predator Triton 14 gaming laptop: was $1,999.99 now $1,149.99 at Amazon
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core i7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 1TB
OS - Windows 11
The Acer Predator Triton 14 is probably one of the best gaming laptops on the market right now, and with that juicy 43% discount it's a deal you simply cannot miss! With super fast performance thanks to the RTX 4070 and the Intel Core i7 processor you'll be gaming at the best performance possible on a laptop. At 14-inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a WQXGA Mini LED-backlit IPS LCD panel - this display clocks in with a 250Hz refresh and is DisplayHDR 600 Certified. Farewell blur and hello clear, crisp high-octane gameplay.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks from $14.99
- Apple: AirPods and iPads from $69
- Audible: three months free
- Back to school: essentials and tech from $5
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: cheapest-ever AirPods
- Kitchen: coffee makers from $24.99
- Kindle: three months Kindle Unlimited
- Laptops: deals from $179.99
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Smart home: up to 61% off cameras
- Tablets: Fire tablets from $54.99
- TVs: cheap TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: Shark from $149.99
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Muskaan is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing writer. She has always been a passionate writer and has had her creative work published in several literary journals and magazines. Her debut into the writing world was a poem published in The Times of Zambia, on the subject of sunflowers and the insignificance of human existence in comparison. Growing up in Zambia, Muskaan was fascinated with technology, especially computers, and she's joined TechRadar to write about the latest GPUs, laptops and recently anything AI related. If you've got questions, moral concerns or just an interest in anything ChatGPT or general AI, you're in the right place. Muskaan also somehow managed to install a game on her work MacBook's Touch Bar, without the IT department finding out (yet).