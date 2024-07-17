Stop what you're doing right now - I just found the best RTX 4070 gaming laptop Prime Day deal

We’re in the final stretch of Amazon Prime Day and if you’re anything like me, you’ve been panic scrolling and hoarding items in your basket until you ‘find the right deal’. Well, I am happy to say that if you’ve been waiting for the right gaming laptop deal, wait no further because I’ve found it. The Acer Predator Triton 14 is 43% off, knocking its price down from $1,999.99 to $1,149.99 on Amazon .



Even some of the best Prime Day laptop deals don’t even come close to that big of a discount, and considering gaming laptops are notorious for being on the expensive side this is one heck of a deal. Plus, you’ll basically be purchasing a solid future-proof machine with the RTX 4070 GPU and the Intel i7 processor that’ll keep up with the latest AAA titles now and for years to come. So, while you may be apprehensive about such a big purchase, you'll be buying the best of the best right now and won’t have to upgrade your machine for a very very long time.



This is also the perfect creative laptop as well! So, you could pursue your passion for 3D art and design, work on your next big video project or just mess around and discover a new hobby. I should warn you, however, that like most gaming laptops, this probably won’t be the most portable purchase and will be better off acting as your desktop replacement than your portable gaming buddy.

Acer Predator Triton 14 gaming laptop: was $1,999.99 now $1,149.99 at Amazon

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11



The Acer Predator Triton 14 is probably one of the best gaming laptops on the market right now, and with that juicy 43% discount it's a deal you simply cannot miss! With super fast performance thanks to the RTX 4070 and the Intel Core i7 processor you'll be gaming at the best performance possible on a laptop. At 14-inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a WQXGA Mini LED-backlit IPS LCD panel - this display clocks in with a 250Hz refresh and is DisplayHDR 600 Certified. Farewell blur and hello clear, crisp high-octane gameplay.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US