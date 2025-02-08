RTX 4060 gaming laptops are as low as $799 in the pre-RTX 5000 clearance sales

I think we're in a superb spot right now for gaming laptop deals. Yes, I know the RTX 5000 series machines are just around the corner but there are some superb value choices on the soon-to-be-older RTX 4000 models in various retailer's clearance sales.

Over at Best Buy, for example, you can get a machine with an RTX 4060 for as low as $799. That's around the same price we saw over Black Friday back in November.

Two of my favorite cheap RTX 4060-equipped options at the retailer are this Lenovo LOQ for $799.99 (was $999) and this Acer Nitro 5 for $799.99 (was $1,099). As stated, both of these machines carry the mid-range RTX 4060 GPU, as well as a decent chipset and 16GB of RAM.

While you'll still have to put up with a relatively meagre 512GB storage drive, these are both great starting points for the casual or budget gamer looking for decent 1080p gaming performance. Personally, I'm partial to the Lenovo with its Ryzen 7 chipset, but the Acer Nitro 5 is certainly no slouch with a 13th gen Intel Core i7 chip.

You can expect similar performance out of both of these machines so definitely consider them if you're looking for a decent budget machine in the run-up to this year's Presidents' Day sales.

Two super cheap RTX 4060 gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro gaming laptop: was $1,149 now $799 at Best Buy Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB This Acer Nitro is one of the cheapest machines on the market with an RTX 4060 graphics card, which makes it an absolute steal for $799. Overall, this isn't a super high-end machine but you can expect to play most of the latest games relatively comfortably if you're willing to tweak a few settings and play on the machine's 1080p display.

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop: was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Processor: Ryzen 7-7435H

Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB Here's another incredible budget RTX 4060 gaming laptop at Best Buy. This Lenovo LOQ swaps out the Intel chipset for a hefty AMD Ryzen 7, but in terms of power, is almost identical to the Acer above. It comes down to your personal preference in terms of chipset brand and design for which one you pick.

Need something with more power? Check out more of this week's best cheap gaming laptop deals.