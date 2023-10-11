I’ve been waiting for the Asus gaming tablet to go on sale for months, and now it’s the cheapest it’s ever been

Back in mid-2022, not long before I took up the mantle of UK Computing Editor here at TechRadar, I was lucky enough to review the Asus ROG Flow Z13 for Maximum PC magazine. While I appreciate that it was a divisive product, I loved it – a compact gaming tablet with a gorgeous display and surprisingly great performance.

Add to that a sleek and stylish design, and you had a lightweight gaming machine that I immediately fell in love with, cementing it (for me, anyway) as one of the best gaming laptops out there. I was bitterly disappointed to receive a polite email from Asus telling me that I was not, in fact, allowed to keep it forever.

But now Amazon Prime Day 2 is here, and this time it’s personal. I went hunting for the ROG Flow Z13 and sent up a prayer to the Amazon cloud, and the deals machine seemingly heard my call: the Z13 is on sale, and not only that, but it’s the cheapest it’s ever been.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 US deal

Asus ROG Flow Z13: was $1,799.99 now at $1,015 at Amazon

The gaming laptop for people who don't like gaming laptops, the ROG Flow Z13 is sleek, compact, and quiet – everything most gaming machines aren't. With a 12th-gen Intel Core CPU and RTX 3050 graphics card, it trades a little bit of performance for portability, but remains a stellar choice of pint-sized gaming system at this price.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 UK deal

Asus ROG Flow Z13 with RTX 3080 eGPU: was £2,849.99 now at £1,929 at Amazon

It'll cost you more than buying the Flow Z13 alone, but this deal gets you the best of both worlds: a compact and well-designed tablet with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU for on-the-go gaming, and a dockable RTX 3080 external GPU for when you want some more grunt for playing triple-A games.

There are a variety of different models available, but I’m going to go off-piste a little bit here and tell you not to buy the cheapest one. This $799.99 model on Amazon is the cheapest ROG Flow money can buy, but it lacks one key feature the other models have – a dedicated graphics card.

See, Asus originally designed the ROG Flow series to be used with an external GPU (specifically its own ROG XG Mobile eGPU ), which means that some models don’t feature their own GPU at all. But hooking up a chunky external graphics card – even if it’s the mighty RTX 4090 – didn’t feel like the best way to use the Flow. I was happiest using it undocked, relying instead on the RTX 3050 somehow crammed into my review unit.

Sure, the 3050 might not be one of the best graphics cards money can buy, but it does the job well in a compact system like this. You can pick up the mid-range-spec model (which also features a powerful Intel Core i7-12700H and 16GB of DDR5 RAM) for just $1,015 on Amazon right now, the cheapest this gaming tablet has ever been.

If you’re in the UK, that model isn’t on sale - or available on Amazon at all, by the looks of it. However, you can pick up a similar RTX 3050 Ti model with a bundled RTX 3080 eGPU for £1,929 right now , almost a thousand pounds off its retail price.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Asus ROG Flow Z13 deals in your region.

More of the best Prime Day deals in the US