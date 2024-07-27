If I had $900 to spend, this is the gaming laptop deal I'd buy right now
Save $300 on this RTX 4060 equipped Dell G15
If you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop that won't break the bank, consider picking up the Dell G15 for $899.99 (was $1,199) at the official Dell store this week.
The potent combination of an RTX 4060 graphics card, 1TB SSD, and 13th gen Intel Core i7 make this one an absolute steal at this price - notably because Dell is offering an exceptional $300 discount.
Overall, the G15 isn't a premium machine but it does offer almost unbeatable bang for the buck at this price point if you're aiming at gaming at 1080p. At this resolution, the RTX 4060 should be able to handle most games no sweat and you've also got the massive bonus of a large 1TB SSD right out the box. That'll give you more than enough space for multiple game installs at once.
As with most cheap gaming laptop deals, the Dell G15 is a bit on the bulky side. You do, however, get an absolutely ridiculous 360Hz refresh rate display included, which is another thing you rarely see on gaming laptops at this price point.
Today's best gaming laptop deal
Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,199 now $899.99 at Dell
Processor: Intel Core i7-13650HX
Graphics card: RTX 4060
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 1TB
This Dell G15 is easily one of the best bang-for-the-buck gaming laptop deals you can buy right now. Not only do you get a decent mid-range RTX 4060 graphics card with this machine but also a 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset and a spacious 1TB SSD. Put together, these are great specs for 1080p gaming and an absolute steal at this price thanks to a $300 discount from the official Dell site.
More of today's best gaming laptop deals
Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $999 now $799 at Best Buy
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7435HS
Graphics card: RTX 4060
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 512GB
An RTX 4060 gaming laptop for $799 is a great price to pay, especially for a device that also features a decent Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD like this Lenovo LOQ. For sheer bang for the buck, it's really hard to beat this one right now as long as you're happy with playing games at 1080p resolution.
MSI Cyborg 14 gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $999.99 at Best Buy
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 512GB
Need a gaming laptop that's easy to carry? This 14-inch MSI Cyborg is a fantastic choice. It's not a super high-end machine but it's a rare example of a smaller 14-inch laptop with a great line-up of specs at this price. The combination of a 13th gen Core i7 chipset and RTX 4060 are more than enough for gaming at 1080p, although this machine does feature a slightly higher 1200p resolution on its display.
