If I had $900 to spend, this is the gaming laptop deal I'd buy right now

If you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop that won't break the bank, consider picking up the Dell G15 for $899.99 (was $1,199) at the official Dell store this week.

The potent combination of an RTX 4060 graphics card, 1TB SSD, and 13th gen Intel Core i7 make this one an absolute steal at this price - notably because Dell is offering an exceptional $300 discount.

Overall, the G15 isn't a premium machine but it does offer almost unbeatable bang for the buck at this price point if you're aiming at gaming at 1080p. At this resolution, the RTX 4060 should be able to handle most games no sweat and you've also got the massive bonus of a large 1TB SSD right out the box. That'll give you more than enough space for multiple game installs at once.

As with most cheap gaming laptop deals, the Dell G15 is a bit on the bulky side. You do, however, get an absolutely ridiculous 360Hz refresh rate display included, which is another thing you rarely see on gaming laptops at this price point.

Today's best gaming laptop deal

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,199 now $899.99 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-13650HX

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB This Dell G15 is easily one of the best bang-for-the-buck gaming laptop deals you can buy right now. Not only do you get a decent mid-range RTX 4060 graphics card with this machine but also a 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset and a spacious 1TB SSD. Put together, these are great specs for 1080p gaming and an absolute steal at this price thanks to a $300 discount from the official Dell site.

More of today's best gaming laptop deals

Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $999 now $799 at Best Buy

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7435HS

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB An RTX 4060 gaming laptop for $799 is a great price to pay, especially for a device that also features a decent Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD like this Lenovo LOQ. For sheer bang for the buck, it's really hard to beat this one right now as long as you're happy with playing games at 1080p resolution.