If I had $900, this is the gaming laptop deal I'd buy with my own cash

As TechRadar's resident deals editor, I'm always on the lookout for a decent price cut on a gaming laptop. Right now, easily one of the best deals on the market is this Dell G15 on sale at the official Dell Store for $899 (was $1,199).

$300 off isn't the biggest price cut I've ever seen for a gaming laptop but this is the lowest price yet for this configuration - one that manages to pack in an RTX 4060 graphics card, 13th gen Core i7 chipset, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Put simply, these are superb specs for $900 and more than enough to get games running smoothly right out of the box.

What I also love about this Dell G15 is that it doesn't skimp out on the display. Unlike most cheap gaming laptop deals, you get a blazingly quick 360Hz 1080p screen that can easily keep up with the RTX 4060 graphics card this machine also carries.

The RTX 4060 is a mid-range GPU but it's more than capable of running a ton of games at maximum graphical settings at 1080p resolution. Backed up with 16GB of RAM and a decent Core i7 chipset, this machine is going to be perfect for most gamers.

Superb gaming laptop deal at Dell

Storage: 1TB SSD A massive $300 discount makes this Dell G15 a superb choice if you're looking for a decent gaming laptop on a budget. Alongside a powerful RTX 4060 graphics card you'll also get a superb 13th-gen i7 chipset, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD. Put together, these are great specs and should provide excellent performance right out of the box if you're looking to run games on this machine's super-speedy 360Hz 1080p display.

Overall, this Dell G15 gets you great bang for the buck if you don't mind missing out on super high-end performance or a fancy design. The G15 is a pretty utilitarian machine overall and lacks the panache of something like the Asus G16 or the Razer Blade but it's a superb value buy if you only care about performance.

Take note, if you're still on the fence about this Dell G15, there are sure to be other gaming laptop deals in the second Amazon Prime Day event due next week. Generally speaking, Amazon's gaming laptop deals don't tend to be of the same quality of those over at Dell but there are sometimes a few surprises. There will also be rival sales from Walmart and Best Buy, so stay tuned for our coverage of those events.