Finally, a genuinely great deal on a Razer gaming laptop - save $1,000 on the Blade 15

Deals on Razer Blade gaming laptops aren't rare - but truly great deals on these stunning premium machines are often hard to find. Right now, however, you can get the 2023 Razer Blade 15 for just $1,499 (was $2,499) at Best Buy - an amazing deal.

While it's still on the pricey side, a full $1,000 off the listing price for this RTX 4070 configuration actually makes it good value for money. Generally speaking, it's about $200 more expensive than the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals on the market. However, those budget models don't boast the same premium design as the Razer Blade series of machines, which are more akin to a high-end MacBook than a gaming laptop. Our Razer Blade 14 (2023) review praised this machine when we tested it so it's an easy recommendation at this incredible price.

Specs-wise, you not only get yourself an RTX 4070 graphics card but a respectable 13th-gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 240Hz 1440p display - everything you need for a silky smooth gaming experience on the go. This isn't the lightest gaming laptop, but the Blade 15 offers a good balance between power, portability, and an extremely stylish design.

Razer gaming laptop deal at Best Buy

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop: was $2,499 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i7-13800H

Graphics card: RTX 4070

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB SSD

