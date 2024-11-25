Can you get a cheaper RTX 4060 gaming laptop than this $699 Black Friday deal at Best Buy? I highly doubt it
Probably the easiest deal I'll recommend this week
I'd challenge anyone to find a better cheap Black Friday gaming laptop deal right now than this Lenovo LOQ at Best Buy for $699 (was $999).
As TechRadar's Deals Editor, I've been watching this particular listing for a few months now and today's Black Friday deal at the retailer beats the previous record price by a whopping $100. This was already one of the cheapest gaming laptops on the market to carry a powerful RTX 4060 graphics card but today's discount makes it just that much better.
As stated, the main selling point for this Lenovo at Best Buy is the RTX 4060 but this machine also features impressive specs elsewhere. For example, you get 16GB of RAM and a relatively recent Ryzen 7 chipset in this machine, which means it's all set for great performance right out of the box.
While it's not a super high-end laptop, this Lenovo is still more than capable of playing most games smoothly at 1080p - which this machine's 144Hz display caps out at.
Super cheap Black Friday gaming laptop deal
Graphics card: RTX 4060
Processor: Ryzen 7-7435HS
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
When it comes to bang for the buck, it's hard to beat this heavily discounted Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop at Best Buy. At $300 off, this machine is sitting at a brand-new record-low price and one that's cheaper than any other RTX 4060 gaming laptop right now. Not only is the price great here, but 16GB of RAM and a powerful Ryzen 7 chipset mean that this Lenovo has great performance right out of the box.
Generally speaking, I'd say this is the best bang-for-the-buck gaming laptop deal available right now in the Black Friday sales if you're on a budget. Sure, there are cheaper machines out there, but they simply can't compete with this one if you want something that can actually play games smoothly at relatively high graphical settings.
The RTX 4060 in this machine will likely be superseded by a new RTX 5060 variant at some point next year, but it's a GPU that should stay relevant for a good few years down the line.
Other superb gaming laptop deals at Best Buy today include this MSI Crosshair 16 for $1,199 (was $1,399) and this Alienware m16 for $1,299 (was $1,899), both incredibly cheap RTX 4070 gaming laptops that are perfect if you want something with a little more power. They are pricey, yes, but they're absolutely worth considering if you're looking to hook up your laptop to an external 1440p display.
Check out more of today's best Black Friday laptop deals with our standalone page.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the bang bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.