Best Buy back to school deal offers huge $300 price cut on Asus gaming laptop

Best Buy has some excellent gaming laptop deals to check out this week as part of the wider back to school sales period - including this heavily discounted Asus TUF Dash A16 for $799.99 (was $1,099).

For the money, this one is a great buy if you're looking for a reasonably priced gaming laptop to see you through the next couple of years. Inside is an excellent combination of a Ryzen 7-7735HS chipset, Radeon RX7600S graphics card, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. While not super high-end, these are great specs to secure at this price point - and super up-to-date, too.

The Radeon RX7600S is a particularly good card at $799 since it matches up favorably against the RTX 3060, which is the closest rival from Nvidia. As a much newer card, the RX7600S should have the edge in most games at 1080p resolution, give or take a few games where the drivers are more optimized for the RTX 3060.

Still, this Asus Dash A16 is easily one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals on the market right now specs-wise. It's also a machine that doesn't scream 'gamer' with its relatively subdued aesthetic, which makes it a good option for college or as a general all-purpose laptop - just don't expect incredible battery life from a gaming laptop, however.

Gaming laptop deal at Best Buy

Asus TUF Dash A16: was $1,099 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7735HS

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX7600S

RAM: 16GB DDR5

SSD: 512GB A hefty price cut makes this Asus TUF Dash A16 a fantastic buy if you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop on a reasonable budget. At this price, the combination of a Ryzen 7 chipset and RX7600S graphics card is a great pairing - plus, a full kit of DDR5 RAM means great performance out of the box without the need for upgrading down the line.

See our Best Buy discount codes page and info on My Best Buy memberships for more ways to save at this retailer. Also, while you're here, check out our page on the upcoming Labor Day sales event.