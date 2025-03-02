The Lenovo Legion Go is one of our favourite gaming handhelds - and it's just hit a brand new record-low price on Amazon
Incredible Steam Deck rival is now sub £500
When it comes to the best handheld gaming consoles most people are going to be talking about the Steam Deck. Our favourite, though is the equally impressive Lenovo. It comes with 512GB of storage, a carrying case, and 65W USB-C charger. These, plus the powerful hardware behind it, make the Legion Go an ideal choice for playing a large library of PC games on a Switch-like gaming handheld.
You also no longer have to pay a premium for it. Thanks to a deal we've spotted you can get the Lenovo Legion Go at Amazon for only £498 (was £699.99). It's the lowest price we've ever seen it and if you're interested you can even get a free 60 days of Audible.
Today's best Lenovo Legion Go deal
The Lenovo Legion Go is one of the Steam Deck's biggest rivals and at sub £500 is more affordable than ever. High praise is warranted for its impressive QHD display and refresh rate. It also has many quality-of-life features like its built-in kickstand, two charging ports, a tiny trackpad, and detachable controllers with many buttons.
In our Legion Go review, we praised its performance, visual presentation, and audio quality. The AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, which includes integrated AMD Radeon Graphics offers solid overall performance when combined with 16GB of RAM.
Its QHD display supports 2560x1600 resolution that enhances graphical details and pairs well with its speedy 144Hz refresh rate. The Gorilla Glass is a nice touch. It may be one of the bulkier Steam Deck clones, but its build also helps to protect it from damage.
The Legion Go also stands out with its customization and how many different ways you can experience games with it. It includes removable controllers that enable motion controls, a built-in kickstand that makes it easy to play or watch without holding, and two USB-C ports so that you can charge from the top or bottom while playing. It doesn't have the best battery life (about three hours in our testing), but none of the handheld gaming consoles really do.
And while we're big fans of the Legion Go, it's hard to beat the Steam Deck when it comes to integration. If you need some help with your decision, we go over how the Steam Deck compares to the Legion Go in a separate article. You can also see our list of best handheld gaming consoles for more recommendations if you're keen to game on the go on from your sofa.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Wait, what? The Lenovo Legion Go 2's first performance impressions are supposedly already here - it doesn't look like a major improvement over its predecessor
Lenovo Legion Go vs Lenovo Legion Go S: both handhelds compared