The Lenovo Legion Go is one of our favourite gaming handhelds - and it's just hit a brand new record-low price on Amazon

When it comes to the best handheld gaming consoles most people are going to be talking about the Steam Deck. Our favourite, though is the equally impressive Lenovo. It comes with 512GB of storage, a carrying case, and 65W USB-C charger. These, plus the powerful hardware behind it, make the Legion Go an ideal choice for playing a large library of PC games on a Switch-like gaming handheld.

You also no longer have to pay a premium for it. Thanks to a deal we've spotted you can get the Lenovo Legion Go at Amazon for only £498 (was £699.99). It's the lowest price we've ever seen it and if you're interested you can even get a free 60 days of Audible.

Today's best Lenovo Legion Go deal

Limited-time deal Lenovo Legion Go: was £699.99 now £498 at Amazon The Lenovo Legion Go is one of the Steam Deck's biggest rivals and at sub £500 is more affordable than ever. High praise is warranted for its impressive QHD display and refresh rate. It also has many quality-of-life features like its built-in kickstand, two charging ports, a tiny trackpad, and detachable controllers with many buttons.

In our Legion Go review, we praised its performance, visual presentation, and audio quality. The AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, which includes integrated AMD Radeon Graphics offers solid overall performance when combined with 16GB of RAM.

Its QHD display supports 2560x1600 resolution that enhances graphical details and pairs well with its speedy 144Hz refresh rate. The Gorilla Glass is a nice touch. It may be one of the bulkier Steam Deck clones, but its build also helps to protect it from damage.

The Legion Go also stands out with its customization and how many different ways you can experience games with it. It includes removable controllers that enable motion controls, a built-in kickstand that makes it easy to play or watch without holding, and two USB-C ports so that you can charge from the top or bottom while playing. It doesn't have the best battery life (about three hours in our testing), but none of the handheld gaming consoles really do.

And while we're big fans of the Legion Go, it's hard to beat the Steam Deck when it comes to integration. If you need some help with your decision, we go over how the Steam Deck compares to the Legion Go in a separate article. You can also see our list of best handheld gaming consoles for more recommendations if you're keen to game on the go on from your sofa.