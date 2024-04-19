Epic deal alert: the iMac M1 is just $799 at Best Buy right now - the lowest price yet

The 2021 Apple iMac is just $799.99 (was $1,249) thanks to a surprise price cut at Best Buy today - the lowest price yet on this superb all-in-one iOS machine.

At $450 off, this one is a great buy if you're looking for a stylish desktop that can handle both work and casual tasks. The M1 chipset inside this model is a little older now, but it's still a very capable processor for all but the most intensive applications. If you're planning on using your iMac for design work, music production, or other kinds of creative tasks, then this model will still hold up great.

Plus, you're getting a gorgeous 24-inch 4.5k Retina display that's still up there with some of the best you'll find anywhere on the market right now. We found the display to be a highlight feature with our initial iMac (24-inch, 2021) review - praising its brightness, sharpness, and vibrancy. It was a key reason why we awarded this model an impressive four and a half stars out of five when we reviewed it.

Overall, this iMac deal at Best Buy is an easy recommendation if you're looking for a cost-effective Apple desktop. If you're interested in a more portable option, however, scroll down to the bottom of the page to see a selection of today's best MacBook deals.

Apple iMac deal at Best Buy

Apple iMac 24" (M1): was $1,249 now $799.99 at Best Buy

It's not every day you get the chance to score a powerful Apple iMac for $800 but today's massive $450 discount on the M1 model at Best Buy offers just that. Sure, this model is a little older now (it came out in 2021) but it's still a great buy right now if you need a stylish computer for both work and casual use. The M1 chipset is still powerful for most tasks and makes this iMac almost silent in operation - plus, the gorgeous 4.5k Retina display is up there with the best anywhere.

We also recommend these MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air M3: was $1,099 now $999 at Amazon

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB Record low price: the latest 2024 MacBook Air is back down to just $999 at Amazon today, with an excellent $100 price cut. For just under $1,000 you're getting a great deal here on the latest model, which features a powerful M3 chipset and support for two external monitors. With excellent performance, 18 hours of battery life, and a superb fan-less design, the MacBook Air M3 is a great choice if you need a portable and powerful machine that doesn't completely break the bank.

Apple MacBook Air M2: was $999 now $849 at Amazon

Processor: Apple M2

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB The excellent MacBook Air M2 has tumbled down to a new record-low price at Amazon. At $849, this machine is a solid buy and one of the best laptops available today thanks to its speedy M2 chipset, great display, and almost unbeatable battery life. It's a little pricier than the M1 model below but it could be a good upgrade if you've got more cash to spend and want a slightly more powerful and modern-looking machine. This deal is also available at Best Buy for the same price.