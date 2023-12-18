Don’t let slow Wi-Fi ruin your Christmas streaming and gaming – these cheap router deals could save the holidays

Christmas and the holiday season can be wonderful when you have a house full of friends and relatives, but having everyone logging on to your Wi-Fi at once can see your internet speeds plummet – which can be a nightmare for people planning on streaming a cosy Christmas film or playing the latest multiplayer video game.

To avoid such frustration, one of the best gifts you can get your entire household this festive season is a new router – and I've found some great, affordable router deals that will boost the Wi-Fi in your house, allowing it to reach all corners of your home, and handle the increased demand as everyone logs on.

A lot of us tend to stick with the free router that comes with our internet service, and while these generally do the job, they lack the robustness and features that modern routers come with. This means that during times when they are under a lot of pressure, such as over the holidays, they can let you down. So avoid any festive Wi-Fi headaches and check out the great router deals below.

eero Pro 6: was $199 now $119 at Amazon

This mesh Wi-Fi system with Wi-Fi 6 support from Amazon helps boost your wireless network throughout your home. It's a great choice for people who have medium to large-sized homes where some rooms struggle to get wireless signal. You can add additional units to help spread the Wi-Fi signal even further. This deal cuts $80 off the price of a single unit.

eero Pro 6 2-pack: was $299 now $179 at Amazon

If you have a bigger home, then this two pack of eero Pro routers is a great offer, with a huge $120 discount which makes them cheaper than a single unit usually goes for. If you have a smaller home, this could be overkill, but with support for over 75 devices, and easy setup, this is a great router deal that will boost your home network in minutes.

TP-Link AC1900 Smart WiFi Router: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

This affordable router is one of the cheapest ways to quickly upgrade your Wi-Fi at home. With parental controls and beamforming, which directs signals to your devices for better connections, this offers some excellent upgrades over your ISP's free router - and it can be turned into a Mesh system with TP-Link OneMesh WiFi Extenders.

Netgear 4-Stream WiFi 6 Router (R6700AX): was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

This is a great offer for a modern, feature-rich router for under $100. Netgear is a trusted brand, and this offers excellent coverage for up to 20 devices, and with Wi-Fi 6 technology, you'll get excellent speeds and rock-solid connectivity. The Nighthawk app makes setting up this router a piece of cake, and there's built in protection and parental controls as well.

The router deals above are easy and affordable ways to upgrade your home network, and even with a house full of guests all fighting for bandwidth, using one of these routers will ensure no one goes without a strong and stable internet connection.

