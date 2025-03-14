2025 Australian PC Awards winners – all the gear experts reckon is better than the rest

Keeping pace with the tech and trends of the PC world is our job. We do it because we love this stuff, and because we love sharing what we learn with you. So, the joy of gathering with our colleagues, locked away in a room with ‘do not disturb’ taped to the door for two days to discuss the year that’s been and pick what shone the brightest is pretty much the highlight of our tech year.

Team TechRadar gathered up our friends from APC, PC Gamer and PC PowerPlay for this task, as we always do. We discussed every bit of tech and gear we’d seen in 2024, not always agreeing at first, but well-reasoned debate led us to being quite sure that the winners here really are deserving.

Across 25 categories covering everything important inside a PC, and what connects to it, we came up with 173 finalists and, from that, 25 winners. Here they are, the cream of the crop for the year, the best we reckon there is. Maybe you already own something we liked here, and perhaps you’re looking for something new – either way we hope this list is inspirational and useful.

Congratulations to all the humans behind the scenes at all the companies covered here. You’re doing a great job – keep it up!

What are the Australian PC Awards?

Our awards cover all the main categories that affect a PC, as well as our special awards:

Excellence Award: Presented to the person, product or technology that advanced the PC more than any other in 2024.

Gold Award: For the best overall company operating in the PC space for 2024. This list includes every one of the finalists across all the other categories – and has been carefully considered by our expert panel of judges.

And of course there must be balance with all things, which leads us to this year’s Epic Fail Award. May the most dismal failure win!

Australian PC Awards Winners 2025

The year in review: Motherboards

After a big 2023, motherboard manufacturers spent 2024 expanding their offerings for AMD Zen 5 and Intel’s 14th-gen CPUs. On 24 October, the much-anticipated Intel Arrow Lake (Core Ultra Series 2) launched, along with an all-new chipset and socket. While the Intel CPUs themselves were a disappointment, the Z890 chipset introduced a few exciting upgrades, like increased RAM speed and extra PCIe 5.0 lanes.

The advantages of upgrading to a new motherboard were somewhat tempered by the new LGA 1851 socket and the lack of a promise that it would remain compatible with future CPUs. On the plus side, most existing LGA 1700 coolers still fit. Despite this, motherboard manufacturers stepped up, with a range of excellent Z890 boards available at launch – even if not many people wanted to upgrade.

We also saw many manufacturers launch truly ultra-high-end models, as well as some interesting innovations, like back-connected motherboards. Even the affordable boards received extra attention, with plenty of budget models offering specs that compete well in the lower mid-range.

Best Motherboard Maker

MSI

MSI impressed in 2024 with excellent innovation in both the high end and affordable range, as well as a big range of well-priced motherboards that will appeal to all buyers. Even the MSI Z890 boards had features and specs that far outshone the mediocre Intel Arrow Lake CPUs they catered for.

Best Value Motherboard

MSI Project Zero B650M

Early in 2024 MSI showed off Project Zero – a motherboard with all the connectors on the rear, giving an incredibly sleek, simplified build. It wasn’t just a concept, and MSI released some excellent, affordable boards (including the MSI Project Zero B650M) that became a must-have for unique PC builds.

Best Premium Motherboard

Asus ROG Strix X870E-E Gaming WiFi

Sure, this is a motherboard that will set you back over AU$1,000 in Australia, but if you want the best of the best, it’s impossible to beat. Designed to push AMD Ryzen 900 series CPUs to their full potential, the Asus ROG Strix X870E-E Gaming WiFi was a key component in hardcore gaming builds during 2024.

The year in review: GPUs­؜

2024 was a very quiet year, with the two main players not launching a new graphics architecture we’re doomed to refreshes and minor updates. And that’s what we got from Nvidia in the form of the RTX 4000 Super series refresh. The 4080 Super didn’t really improve performance but did at least help pricing for the then very overpriced part it superseded. With the 4070 / Ti Supers barely nudging the bar higher, it made the refresh feel a little ho-hum.

AMD didn’t do much better with just the RX 7600 XT and RX 7900 GRE launching. The GRE at least made customers think with its reasonably compelling price-to-performance ratio.

Instead, it was Intel that breathed fresh air into the ecosystem at the end of the year with the launch of its Battlemage architecture in the Arc B580. Offering solid 1440p performance and superb pricing it was quickly heralded as the entry level GPU saviour we’ve been waiting for. Though its driver overhead flaws and lack of availability soon marred its reputation and ultimately made our choice for winner more difficult than it otherwise would have.

Best Graphics Card Maker

Sapphire

Very much an AMD stalwart, Sapphire impresses us continually with its partner card designs. While most companies are firmly focussed on unremarkable Nvidia-based cards, it seems like every time Sapphire releases a new AMD card there’s something special about it. The Sapphire Nitro+ RX 7900 GRE is a classic example, and it quickly became an in-demand card for gamers looking for a quality alternative to Nvidia’s often expensive GPUs.

Best Graphics Card

MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X

Nvidia gave us this fantastic GPU in 2024, finally delivering 16GB of VRAM on a 70 class GPU while offering 10% more grunt over the non-Super version with a driver stack that is unrivalled, ultimately handing the great value and well engineered MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X variant the win.

The year in review: CPUs

It was a busy year for new CPUs. We had a very hyped-up launch for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite which came out swinging offering unprecedented levels of battery life, but ultimately, driver support and incompatibilities soon wore away all the good press they recieved. AMD had a big fizzle of a moment with its Ryzen 9000 series desktop chips that for the average Joe didn’t offer much more than the 7000 series. Not to be outdone in the disappointment department, Intel launched its Core Ultra 200 series, one of the few where there’s been performance regressions compared to previous offerings!

Intel did better with its Arrow Lake laptop series launch offering good performance, better iGPU uplifts and great battery life, though AMD’s new APU’s tended to impress a tad more overall.

Apple, of course, continued to iterate with the new M4 series though it seems like Apple's developers are running out of steam compared to everyone else.

The gains over previous generations this year seemed very small and rather disappointing on the whole, with huge battery life and power usage improvements seeming to be the main name of the game this year.

Best value CPU

AMD Ryzen 8700G

When it comes to value, getting a CPU that can tango with a Ryzen 7 7700 while also offering double-digit iGPU uplifts over previous generation APUs by finally ditching the Vega architecture in favour of newer RNDA3, makes the AMD Ryzen 8700G a compelling all-in-one value proposition.

Best Mid-range CPU

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X

The 9700X is the CPU choice for those that like to work and play without emptying their wallet. While not the best at any one particular thing, it does everything well enough while remaining cool and relatively affordable to be our mid-range CPU of choice for anyone.

Best Premium CPU

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

The undisputed winner this year is AMD’s flagship gaming focused CPU. Not only does it offer over 20% more gaming performance than Intel’s latest, but it did so by solving X3D’s weakness – causing decreased clock speeds – by flipping the vCache chip onto the rear. A technological masterpiece.

The year in review: Storage

Keeping your data safe while being able to access it quickly is the beat that drums steadily onwards. Despite having been available for a couple of years now, the quick new PCIe 5.0 standard still lags behind PCIe 4.0 in popularity. The newer gen 5 drives are still expensive by comparison, heat remains an issue – leading to often impractically large heat sinks or even active cooling – and for most people PCIe 4 is plenty fast enough. Helping keep gen 4 SSDs price-competitive is the ever-growing market for PlayStation 5 user-upgraded SSDs.

Hard drives still exist, which is about all we can say about them. In mid-2024 Seagate debuted a 24TB drive, which is intended for enterprise and NAS use. Speaking of NAS – for the second year running these awards don’t include a NAS category. Once upon a time we would see several new consumer NAS products each year, but the scene is desolate now, which we interpret as earlier NAS models able to do the home job perfectly adequately, and a shift in focus to enterprise for the big players like Synology and QNAP.

Best Internal Storage Maker

Samsung

Samsung continues to deliver reliable and well performing SSDs, while keeping its range of drives to a sensible set of products that clearly define what the consumer should expect. For example, the PCIe 4.0 Samsung 990 Pro is our current choice for the best SSD overall, and the best SSD for gaming. This drive is rated for 7,450 / 6,900 Mbps of sequential read/write throughput and 1.2 / 1.55 million read/write IOPS. That means less time waiting for game levels to load or videos to transcode, not to mention a snappier experience in Windows.

Best External Storage Maker

Kingston

Kingston is number one in market share for DRAM, and the company leverages that to vertically integrate powerfully, offering a big range with frequent new product releases. Anyone searching for a new external drive will be immediately faced with a huge selection from Kingston. There’s something here to cover every need and budget, and the company has an outstanding history of reliability, which is the key thing we look for in this category.

The year in review: Systems

After a slow start, 2024 turned out to be an exciting year for laptops, with a range of new CPUs and product redesigns that felt genuinely fresh and innovative. The Snapdragon X Elite impressed with its performance but struggled to sell, while the latest Ryzen 9 AI chips were delightfully powerful but tended to run hot in slim laptops. In a happy surprise, Intel’s Lunar Lake mobile CPUs found their way into some of our favourite laptops of the year.

We saw delightful 120Hz OLED displays on even very affordable machines, USB4 and Thunderbolt are standard fare, but upgradeable RAM is increasingly rare. Perhaps feeling the pressure, Apple finally bid farewell to 8GB of RAM, making 16GB the default for MacBooks – and, perhaps most surprisingly, they didn’t raise prices. Meanwhile, Microsoft built some great laptops and 2-in-1s, but its heavy-handed push for Copilot+ was painful to watch.

Gaming laptops saw few hardware changes over 2024, featuring the same GPUs and slightly upgraded CPUs, but impressed thanks to improved displays, refined cooling systems and great value from the mid-range 4060 models. On the desktop front, systems faced challenges from fluctuating GPU prices, and many owners of 13th- and 14th-gen Intel CPUs found themselves regretting not opting for AMD. Mini desktop PCs gained popularity, largely thanks to AMD’s CPUs – and even Apple joined the fun with the M4-equipped Mac Mini.

Best Value Laptop or 2-in-1

Asus Vivobook S 15 Copilot

Not only was the Asus Vivobook S 15 one of the first Snapdragon-equipped laptops available, it's one of the most fully featured. Even better, later variants with the Snapdragon X Plus CPU retain the gorgeous 3K OLED screen, but are surprisingly affordable.

Best Premium Laptop or 2-in-1

Apple MacBook Pro M4

With the new M4 CPU, a minimum spec of 16GB RAM, the ability to run two external monitors, and more frequent discounting from retailers, the cheapest MacBook Pro is surprisingly good value, though RAM, CPU or storage upgrade skyrocket the price.

