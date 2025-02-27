Stable Diffusion is a text-to-image model which uses the power of generative AI to create realistic visuals from natural language prompts.

Available through web apps, it’s an intuitive way to turn your written ideas into compelling images. The latest version is more capable than ever, with support for a range of powerful editing tools.

In fact, Stable Diffusion is one of our favorite AI image generators. Read on to find out why – and how you can use it.

This article was correct as of February 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

(Image credit: Stability AI Stable Diffusion screenshot)

What is Stable Diffusion?

Launched in 2022, Stable Diffusion is a generative AI model developed by Stability AI. Trained on a huge dataset of images, it can turn text prompts into detailed, photorealistic visuals. Like many of the best AI image generators, it’s designed to make it easy for any user to create visuals in a range of styles.

Stability AI announced Stable Diffusion 3 in February 2024. Several versions of the model now exist, including the flagship Stable Image Ultra, which is built on Stable Diffusion 3.5 Large. It’s capable of processing complex prompts and producing higher quality images.

The model itself is an open-source Python codebase which requires complex configuration. The easiest way for most users to access it is through one of two web-based apps developed by Stability AI.

What can you use Stable Diffusion for?

Stable Diffusion’s core ability is creating images from text prompts. All you have to do is provide it with a written description of the image you’d like to generate. You can also specify the style, either by writing it as part of the prompt or, if you’re using DreamStudio, selecting it from the list of presets.

The generative AI model can be used to produce everything from digital illustrations to concept art to photorealistic product shots. You can also upload images to create variations, while the latest version of the model allows you to animate stills with Stable Video.

If you use the model through Stable Assistant, you also get access to a range of AI-powered image editing tools. These range from background removal and a magic eraser to a feature that lets you generate images based on a sketch or with the same style or structure as another.

What can’t you use Stable Diffusion for?

If accessed offline, Stable Diffusion can be used without content restrictions. However, if you interact with the model via one of Stability AI’s web apps, you’re subject to Stability AI’s terms of service. That includes not using the tool to violate intellectual property rights or to generate offensive content.

Even in its latest version, the model is also subject to some of the flaws that affect all AI image generators. It can sometimes create subjects with distorted features or unwanted artefacts. It’s not guaranteed to follow highly detailed prompts to the letter, either, while output resolutions are limited to 2048x2048.

How much does Stable Diffusion cost?

The cost of Stable Diffusion depends on how you access it. The model itself is open-source, meaning you can use it for free if you know how to install and run the codebase. Your computer will need the necessary hardware, including a decent GPU.

If you want an easier way to access the tool, you’re best using one of the web-based apps. DreamStudio is initially available for free, with new users receiving 100 credits – enough to generate 500 images on default settings. After you’ve used these, you can purchase credits at $25 (around £20 / AU$39) for 1,000.

For Stable Assistant, you can trial the chatbot free for three days. After that, the following plans are available:

Standard

Monthly credits: 900

Monthly price: $9 (around £7 / AU$14)

Annual price: $90 (around £70 / AU$140)

Pro

Monthly credits: 1,900

Monthly price: $19 (around £15 / AU$30)

Annual price: $190 (around £150 / AU$300)

Plus

Monthly credits: 5,500

Monthly price: $49 (around £39 / AU$78)

Annual price: $490 (around £390 / AU$780)

Premium

Monthly credits: 12,000

Monthly price: $99 (around £79 / AU$157)

Annual price: $990 (around £790 / AU$1570)

Where can you use Stable Diffusion?

There are a few ways to access Stable Diffusion. The easiest is through DreamStudio, a straightforward web app with an intuitive interface that’s similar to other AI image generators. You can enter image and text prompts, select styles and adjust parameters such as image count, all from within a simple toolbar.

You can also access Stable Image Ultra, the most powerful version of the Stable Diffusion model, through Stable Assistant. This is a web-based generative tool with a chatbot interface similar to ChatGPT. It incorporates a range of editing features, including background removal, upscaling, recovering and even a basic image to video tool.

Advanced users with an understanding of Python can download and set up a pre-trained Stable Diffusion model to run locally.

(Image credit: Stability AI)

Is Stable Diffusion any good?

In our hands-on review of DreamStudio, we praised its simple interface and reliable image quality. We also appreciated that it’s subscription-free and felt that credits represented good value. We did note that it lacks the in-depth editing tools of more recent AI image generators, but also praised the high quality of its output. We found its library of preset styles useful and varied, too.

We haven’t yet tested Stable Assistant in great depth. Leveraging the latest version of the Stable Diffusion model, it promises to improve on DreamStudio with the introduction of powerful editing features. Its chatbot interface should be familiar to users of ChatGPT and Gemini.

Use Stable Diffusion if...

You want an intuitive AI image generator

Use Stable Diffusion through one of Stability AI’s web apps and you’ll find that they make it easy to generate high-quality images from text prompts. Toolbar or chatbot, their interfaces are intuitive for beginners.

You want to run a free image generator offline

Stable Diffusion is open source. If you have the hardware and necessary Python knowledge, you can download and run an offline version of the model for free, without any restrictions.

Don't use Stable Diffusion if...

You want a free online image generator

Stability AI’s web apps can briefly be used for free, but you’ll need to buy credits (DreamStudio) or pay for a subscription (Stable Assistant) to continue generating images after this.

You need an off-the-shelf professional tool

Stable Assistant is a capable image generator with powerful editing tools, but professional users might not find its chat interface appealing, versus commercially available web apps such as Adobe Firefly.

