Your Black Friday iPhone deal will pair perfectly with these iOS VPNs

Black Friday deals are on full-spin right now and you may have already bagged yourself a shiny new (discounted) iPhone. If that's the case, good news: securing your smartphone is also a bargain today.

Some of the best VPN apps out there have joined the shopping savings season. These are great tools to boost your mobile security and online privacy, as well as improve your overall digital life (more on this below).

The web is full of Black Friday VPN deals, though, so I'll walk you through everything you need to know to get the best pick.

Today's best iPhone VPN deals:

1. NordVPN: Up to 74% off + 3 months free

Best iPhone VPN – and best overall

Imagine getting the biggest name in the VPN industry starting from a tiny $2.99 per month. Well, you can now thanks to NordVPN's Black Friday offers. With up to 10 simultaneous connections, you'll be able to secure not just your new iPhone, but all your other devices with just one subscription. Sign-ups for one of its top-tier plans to benefit from more security tools, including its new ID theft protection NordProtect. Try it out risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee and discover for yourself why it's still TechRadar's #1 recommendation. ▶ Read more in our full NordVPN review

2. Surfshark: Up to 87% off + up to 6 months free

Best cheap(er) iOS VPN

Can you believe the best cheap VPN got even cheaper for Black Friday? Well, that's exactly what Surfshark did again this year, slashing its pricing by a whopping 87%. You can get its Starter pack for as little as $1.99 a month, or upgrade for less than a dollar to get its full security bundle including antivirus, ID protection, and more. Even better, you'll get an unlimited device allowance so you can secure all your family's devices while paying for just one sub. Try it out risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee to grab this beauty at its smallest price. ▶ Read more in our full Surfshark review

3. Proton VPN: Up to 80% off

Best private iPhone VPN

You won't usually find Proton VPN among the bargains, but the provider went wild this Black Friday and surprised us with a last-minute sale. Offering up to 80% off on its VPN Plus plan – rather than the previously announced 70% discount – you can now get Proton VPN for only $1.99 per month. Remember, this price also includes additional features such as ad and malware blocking. Again, you can test and cancel the service if it isn't for you without losing a penny with Proton's 30-day money-back guarantee. ▶ Read more in our full Proton VPN review

Why you need an iPhone VPN?

Now that you know which are the best iPhone VPNs on sale right now, let's see why you should use such software in the first place.

A virtual private network (VPN)'s main job is encrypting all your internet connections to prevent third parties from snooping on your online activities. This is especially important when connecting your smartphone to public Wi-Fi as cybercriminals could use these unsecured hotspots to launch attacks and compromise your device.

A VPN also masks your real IP address location. It does so by rerouting your connection through one of its international servers instead. IP-spoofing not only considerably boosts your anonymity on the internet, but it also grants you access to otherwise geo-restricted content – whether that's a foreign streaming library or a censored website. This skill is especially handy when you're traveling abroad and need to access online services as you would do at home.

Remember, many providers these days do not offer just a VPN. The likes of Surfshark, NordVPN, ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, and others all come with built-in malware and ad-blocker to boost your device security as well, for example. Some also offer a password manager tool to help you stay on top of your account logins within a couple of clicks.