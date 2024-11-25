4 things you should know when choosing the best Black Friday VPN deal

The most hotly anticipated time of year for shoppers is just a stone's throw away, and you might have your eye on the best VPNs this time around. From improving your online privacy and security to bypassing geo-restrictions with ease – VPNs are versatile tools that anyone can use.

Thanks to the best Black Friday VPN deals, you can now bag one of these premium apps for a fraction of the price. However, not every VPN deal will be right for you – or worth your cash. Keep reading as I walk you through the main things to consider when taking your pick.

1. VPNs aren't made equal

Sure, every VPN's main goal is to make your digital life safer and more straightforward. A virtual private network (VPN) is security software that encrypts your internet connection to prevent third-party snooping and reduce online tracking.

A VPN also spoofs your real IP address so that you can access otherwise geo-blocked content – whether that's a foreign streaming library (like Netflix US) or a censored application – no matter where you are in the world.

Still, not all VPNs offer the same level of protection and performance. This is why experts at TechRadar regularly review tons of services to determine just how well they live up to their promises.

For starters, I recommend checking our latest VPN rankings to see which providers are leading the charge. A strict no-log privacy policy, strong encryption protocols (like WireGuard and OpenVPN), a global server network, and reliable connection speeds are all must-haves for your next VPN.

2. Think about your needs

While most VPNs have everything you need to shore up your day-to-day browsing, some services are lacking in certain areas. So, it's important to consider why you need a VPN in the first place and make sure that any provider you consider ticks all of the right boxes.

If privacy and security are your main concern, for example, recommend opting for a reliable no-log VPN packed with some extra security features like a built-in ad-blocker to reduce online tracking, a kill switch that ensures that if your VPN connection drops your data won't be exposed, malware protection, and more.

Looking for the best streaming VPN? Performance is key here. Your service needs to have a good track record in unblocking content from global streaming platforms while boasting a generous international server network and fast speeds. Add reliable VPN obfuscation technology to the list if you need to beat strict online censorship.

The service's device allowance, meaning the maximum number of connected devices you can use with one subscription, is also an important feature to consider – especially if you want to protect your family or household. This can vary a lot, in fact, with the likes of Surfshark or Private Internet Access (PIA) even offering unlimited connections.

3. Some VPNs are way more than a VPN

Digital threats are getting more and more diversified, unfortunately, meaning that all-around digital protection has never been more important. This is why, more often than not, subscribing to one of the top VPN providers on the market right now also means you're getting way more than just a VPN service.

Take NordVPN, for example. When you subscribe, not only do you get its premium VPN service packed with all the goods you'd expect from an industry leader(and some extras), but you'll also have access to reliable password manager and tracker-blocker tools. The same goes for ExpressVPN, Proton VPN, and a few others.

If you're also looking for ID theft protection this Black Friday, you'll be happy to know that ExpressVPN just launched a new 2-year plan that includes its Identity Defender service – and it's a bargain for the holiday season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Price isn't everything

I know, Black Friday is all about getting things cheaper, right? Yet, the tiniest prices aren't always the best choice – even during the sales season.

I recommend looking at the Black Friday VPN deals (and all other discounts for that matter) and thinking about the value for money that one service provides compared to the other.

There's no need to worry about your pick ending up being the wrong choice, either. Most VPNs come with a money-back guarantee period, in fact, so that you can try it out risk-free first and make up your mind later.