Get one of AMD's best CPUs for a record-low price of $469, plus get a free game

Back-to-school season is finally here, and this is the perfect time to take advantage of the many back-to-school sales from retailers. This is also a great time to buy discounted PC components and upgrade your home PC, which would greatly benefit students who may need the improved specs for school projects.

In particular, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D processor for $469.78 on Amazon - the lowest price we've ever seen. And considering that it's one of the best AMD processors and one of the best processors, period, this is a deal to take advantage of. Especially since AMD is slow to put its high-end processors on sale in the first place, so who knows how long it'll last?

And to sweeten the deal, if you purchase this processor, you'll get a free copy of Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios's upcoming action RPG launching on September 6, 2023.

Best AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D CPU deal

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D: was $599 now $469.78 at Amazon

One of AMD's best high-end processors, it sports 12 cores and 24 threads, 140MB of cache, 5.5 GHz max boost, and supports PCIe 5.0. If you've been waiting for a discount for one of AMD's high-end processors, this is a great buy.

AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X3D12 is a high-tier Zen 4 3D series processor on the Socket AM5 platform. Its specs include 12 cores and 24 threads, 140MB of cache, 5.5 GHz max boost, and support PCIe 5.0. It usually sells for a pricey $600, but thanks to this deal, you can nab it for over $100 off.

However, it's still a bit on the expensive side, and while this is a sporadic deal on a high-end component from AMD, budget gamers might still have difficulty affording it. The addition of a free AAA PC title, Starfield, should also be considered.

