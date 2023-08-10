Get one of AMD's best CPUs for a record-low price of $469, plus get a free game
AMD is slashing prices and offering a free PC game
Back-to-school season is finally here, and this is the perfect time to take advantage of the many back-to-school sales from retailers. This is also a great time to buy discounted PC components and upgrade your home PC, which would greatly benefit students who may need the improved specs for school projects.
In particular, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D processor for $469.78 on Amazon - the lowest price we've ever seen. And considering that it's one of the best AMD processors and one of the best processors, period, this is a deal to take advantage of. Especially since AMD is slow to put its high-end processors on sale in the first place, so who knows how long it'll last?
And to sweeten the deal, if you purchase this processor, you'll get a free copy of Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios's upcoming action RPG launching on September 6, 2023.
Best AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D CPU deal
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D: was
$599 now $469.78 at Amazon
One of AMD's best high-end processors, it sports 12 cores and 24 threads, 140MB of cache, 5.5 GHz max boost, and supports PCIe 5.0. If you've been waiting for a discount for one of AMD's high-end processors, this is a great buy.
AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X3D12 is a high-tier Zen 4 3D series processor on the Socket AM5 platform. Its specs include 12 cores and 24 threads, 140MB of cache, 5.5 GHz max boost, and support PCIe 5.0. It usually sells for a pricey $600, but thanks to this deal, you can nab it for over $100 off.
However, it's still a bit on the expensive side, and while this is a sporadic deal on a high-end component from AMD, budget gamers might still have difficulty affording it. The addition of a free AAA PC title, Starfield, should also be considered.
More of today's best back to school sales
- Apple: up to $800 off iPhones, MacBooks & Apple Watch
- Chromebooks: starting at just $159
- Headphones: up to $200 off JBL, Apple & Samsung
- Laptops: save up to $200 on the latest Windows devices
- MacBooks: select models starting at $749.99
- Small appliances: air fryers from $29.99
- Smartwatch: Apple Watch, Fitbit & Garmin from $129.95
- Tablets: get up to $130 off Samsung Galaxy tablets
- TVs: big screen TVs from $269.99
- Video games: 60% off PS5, Xbox & Nintendo Switch games
For more great deals, check out today's best early Labor Day sales, as well as our best processor deals.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.
Most Popular
By Allisa James